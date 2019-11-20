By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Dauphinoise 460G

Tesco Dauphinoise 460G
£ 0.95
£0.21/100g
¼ of a jar
  • Energy665kJ 161kcal
    8%
  • Fat14.3g
    20%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 579kJ / 140kcal

Product Description

  • Cooking sauce with onions, double cream and garlic purée.
  • RICH & GARLICKY Made with British double cream and diced onion for a deep flavour
  • Pack size: 460g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Onion (8%), Modified Maize Starch, Double Cream (Milk) (3%), Garlic Purée (2.5%), Sugar, Dried Egg Yolk, Salt, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Cream (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Parsley, Whey Powder (Milk), Yeast, Maltodextrin, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Shake jar before opening. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

460g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a jar (115g)
Energy579kJ / 140kcal665kJ / 161kcal
Fat12.4g14.3g
Saturates2.2g2.5g
Carbohydrate6.1g7.0g
Sugars2.5g2.9g
Fibre0.3g0.3g
Protein0.8g0.9g
Salt0.7g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

