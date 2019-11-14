Tesco Finest Carbonara Pasta Sauce 340G

Worst carbonara sauce
The sauce tasted like water and had absolutely no flavour.
Probably be better using water instead of this sauce. Flavourless and very runny.
INGREDIENTS: Water, Cream (Milk) (10%), Smoked Bacon (10%) [Pork, Salt, White Wine, Sugar, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Grana Padano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (6%)(Milk, Salt, Rennet, Preservative (Lysozyme (Egg))), Modified Maize Starch, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pecorino Romano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (2%)(Ewes Milk, Salt, Rennet), Garlic Purée, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Salt, Flavouring, Nutmeg, White Pepper.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Produced in Italy, using pork from the Netherlands
4 Servings
Jar. Glass widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
340g e
|Typical Values
|100g
|¼ of a jar (85g)
|Energy
|526kJ / 127kcal
|447kJ / 108kcal
|Fat
|10.4g
|8.8g
|Saturates
|4.3g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|3.4g
|2.9g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|4.9g
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
