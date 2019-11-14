By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Carbonara Pasta Sauce 340G

1(2)
£ 1.40
£0.41/100g
¼ of a jar
  • Energy447kJ 108kcal
    5%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 526kJ / 127kcal

Product Description

  • A deliciously rich carbonara sauce made with cream, pancetta and Italian cheeses.
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Cream (Milk) (10%), Smoked Bacon (10%) [Pork, Salt, White Wine, Sugar, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Grana Padano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (6%)(Milk, Salt, Rennet, Preservative (Lysozyme (Egg))), Modified Maize Starch, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pecorino Romano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (2%)(Ewes Milk, Salt, Rennet), Garlic Purée, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Salt, Flavouring, Nutmeg, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, using pork from the Netherlands

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g¼ of a jar (85g)
Energy526kJ / 127kcal447kJ / 108kcal
Fat10.4g8.8g
Saturates4.3g3.6g
Carbohydrate3.4g2.9g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein4.9g4.2g
Salt0.8g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Worst carbonara sauce

1 stars

The sauce tasted like water and had absolutely no flavour.

Probably be better using water instead of this sau

1 stars

Probably be better using water instead of this sauce. Flavourless and very runny.

