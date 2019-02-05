Tesco Finest Sardines With Chilli, Lime & Coriander 105G

lovely on toast
Ive always avoided eating Sardines but gave them ago because of there so healthy. Braving it I heated these up and popped them on some toast. They were amazing! so tasty with a lovely chilli kick
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1193kJ / 288kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sardines (Fish) (68%), Sunflower Oil, Water, Chilli, Lime Juice, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Coriander Leaf, Lime Oil.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.
Caught in the NE Atlantic – North Sea, Produced in U.K., Scotland
1 Servings
Can. Metal widely recycled
105g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One can (105g)
|Energy
|1193kJ / 288kcal
|1253kJ / 302kcal
|Fat
|23.4g
|24.5g
|Saturates
|4.6g
|4.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|18.7g
|19.6g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Caution: This product will contain bones..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019