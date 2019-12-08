By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pork Gravy Granules 200G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Pork Gravy Granules 200G
£ 0.70
£0.35/100g
75ml of gravy
  • Energy100kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 134kJ / 32kcal

Product Description

  • Pork flavour gravy granules.
  • RICH & SMOOTH Specially made for roasted flavour and silky texture
  • RICH & SMOOTH Specially made for roasted flavour and silky texture
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Salt, Maltodextrin, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Hydrolysed Maize Protein, Flavourings (contains Wheat), Colour (Plain Caramel), Barley Malt Extract, Onion Powder, Sage, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Add 4 heaped teaspoons (20g) of gravy granules into a measuring jug. Stir with 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water until smooth. This may take up to one minute. For a thicker gravy simply add more granules.

Number of uses

40 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml75ml of gravy
Energy134kJ / 32kcal100kJ / 24kcal
Fat2.1g1.6g
Saturates1.1g0.9g
Carbohydrate3.2g2.4g
Sugars1.1g0.8g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.1g0.1g
Salt0.9g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Gorgeous, Perfect & Yummy!

5 stars

Absolutely Gorgeous! Perfect Pork gravy...full of flavour. I love it! Please Keep stocking this Tesco.. It's a winner!

Gorgeous Gravy!

5 stars

I wasn't sure I'd ever seen Pork Gravy Granuals until I came accross these so I gave them a go. The Gravy it produces is DELICIOUS! The flavour reminds me of crispy crackling but not too salty. I have used it on Sausages and Mash, Pork Chops, even with roast Chicken and it tastes great with everything! When I did the Pork Chops I poured the meat juices into the mixture for extra flavour and it was mouth watering. I Highly recommed this product, and I hope they never discontinue it!

Usually bought next

Tesco Bramley Apple Sauce 270G

£ 0.55
£0.20/100g

Tesco Gravy Granules For Chicken 200G

£ 0.70
£0.35/100g

Tesco Lamb & Mint Gravy Granules 200G

£ 0.70
£0.35/100g

Tesco Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 170G

£ 0.40
£2.36/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here