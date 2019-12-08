Tesco Pork Gravy Granules 200G

Gorgeous, Perfect & Yummy!
Absolutely Gorgeous! Perfect Pork gravy...full of flavour. I love it! Please Keep stocking this Tesco.. It's a winner!
Gorgeous Gravy!
I wasn't sure I'd ever seen Pork Gravy Granuals until I came accross these so I gave them a go. The Gravy it produces is DELICIOUS! The flavour reminds me of crispy crackling but not too salty. I have used it on Sausages and Mash, Pork Chops, even with roast Chicken and it tastes great with everything! When I did the Pork Chops I poured the meat juices into the mixture for extra flavour and it was mouth watering. I Highly recommed this product, and I hope they never discontinue it!