Rocks Organic Orange Squash 740Ml

Rocks Organic Orange Squash 740Ml
£ 2.70
£0.37/100ml

Product Description

  • Organic Concentrated Orange Juice Drink
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • We squish and squeeze every last drop of fruitiness from whole Oranges. The result is a delicious drink bursting with flavour that truly Rocks. As it should be made.
  • 100% organic fruit
  • 100% squished as it should be made
  • No artificial sweeteners, colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 740ml

Information

Ingredients

Rocks Spring Water*, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Whole Oranges (11%), Citric Acid*, Organic Orange Oil, *Non Organic

Storage

Once opened refrigerate and use within 3 weeks.

Preparation and Usage

  • Just add water to make 6.6L of delicious juice drink
  • Because we use whole Oranges, there will be some separation. This is natural - please shake.
  • Preparation
  • Shake before use and just add water - still or sparkling!

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Rocks,
  • EX5 1EW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Rocks,
  • EX5 1EW,
  • UK.
  • www.rocksdrinks.co.uk

Net Contents

740ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml Concentrateper 100ml Diluted†
Energy (kJ)700.577.8
(kcal)164.118.2
Fat (g)<0.10.0
of which saturates (g)<0.10.0
Carbohydrate (g)44.54.9
of which sugars (g)44.54.9
Protein (g)0.2<0.1
Salt (g)<0.1<0.1
1 part concentrate to 8 parts water†--

Everyone should convert as it more healthy!

5 stars

This is the only juice I can drink it tastes so good everyone who I have offered it to loves it! There are no sweeteners! :) Finally a drink that is free from them! I am allergic to them so this drink is perfect for me. I hope they don’t discontinue this!

Best orange squash

5 stars

Such a fresh orange taste, just the perfect balance of sweet and sour. Tastes very natural.

NO CHEMICAL SWEETENERS

5 stars

It is GREAT to see a product that isn't loaded with aspartame or some other chemical sweetener. We are all capable of moderating our sugar intake, we don't need chemicals. This is a lovely refreshing drink with no aftertaste.

The best!

5 stars

Quite simply the most delicious orange squash I have ever had in my 60+ years. Nothing else comes close. Actually tastes of oranges, rather than of 'orange squash'.

Yay no sweetners! Or additives!

5 stars

So happy to find a squash without sweetners and additives! Shame you don't stock it in my local metro store.

Gorgeous orangey taste. One of the very few squas

5 stars

Gorgeous orangey taste. One of the very few squashes without aspartame or sucralose artificial sweeteners.

Good to find a squash that tastes great and has n

5 stars

Good to find a squash that tastes great and has none of the usual unhealthy addititves.

Seriously delicious and so little sugar!

5 stars

Seriously delicious and so little sugar! Like drinking an orange! Makes drining mandatory water a real pleasure! Nothing like regular cordial wich imitates flavour, this is like a real juice drink but better because you add water!

Recommend

5 stars

I love it ... I really recommend both of the tastes. I wish there whas more diffrent tastes. Great with fizzy water. U have ur own fizzy drink. But than more natural but great taste.

