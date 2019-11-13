Rocks Organic Orange Squash 740Ml

Everyone should convert as it more healthy!
This is the only juice I can drink it tastes so good everyone who I have offered it to loves it! There are no sweeteners! :) Finally a drink that is free from them! I am allergic to them so this drink is perfect for me. I hope they don’t discontinue this!
Best orange squash
Such a fresh orange taste, just the perfect balance of sweet and sour. Tastes very natural.
NO CHEMICAL SWEETENERS
It is GREAT to see a product that isn't loaded with aspartame or some other chemical sweetener. We are all capable of moderating our sugar intake, we don't need chemicals. This is a lovely refreshing drink with no aftertaste.
The best!
Quite simply the most delicious orange squash I have ever had in my 60+ years. Nothing else comes close. Actually tastes of oranges, rather than of 'orange squash'.
Yay no sweetners! Or additives!
So happy to find a squash without sweetners and additives! Shame you don't stock it in my local metro store.
Gorgeous orangey taste. One of the very few squashes without aspartame or sucralose artificial sweeteners.
Good to find a squash that tastes great and has none of the usual unhealthy addititves.
Seriously delicious and so little sugar!
Seriously delicious and so little sugar! Like drinking an orange! Makes drining mandatory water a real pleasure! Nothing like regular cordial wich imitates flavour, this is like a real juice drink but better because you add water!
Recommend
I love it ... I really recommend both of the tastes. I wish there whas more diffrent tastes. Great with fizzy water. U have ur own fizzy drink. But than more natural but great taste.