Rocks Organic Blackcurrant Squash 740Ml

Rocks Organic Blackcurrant Squash 740Ml
£ 2.70
£0.37/100ml

Product Description

  • Organic Concentrated Blackcurrant Juice Drink
  • We squish and squeeze every last drop of fruitiness from British Blackcurrants. The result is a delicious drink bursting with flavour that truly Rocks. As it should be made.
  • 100% organic fruit
  • 100% squished as it should be made
  • No artificial sweeteners, colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 740ml

Information

Ingredients

Organic Cane Sugar, Rocks Spring Water*, Organic Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Blackcurrant 18.5%, Apple 14%, Lemon 0.4%), Citric Acid*, *Non Organic

Storage

Once opened refrigerate and use within 3 weeks.

Preparation and Usage

  • Just add water to make 6.6L of delicious juice drink
  • Preparation
  • Shake before use and just add water - still or sparkling!

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Rocks,
  • EX5 1EW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Rocks,
  • EX5 1EW,
  • UK.
  • www.rocksdrinks.co.uk

Net Contents

740ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml Concentrateper 100ml Diluted†
Energy (kJ)715.979.5
(kcal)167.618.6
Fat (g)0.00.0
of which saturates (g)0.00.0
Carbohydrate (g)44.54.9
of which sugars (g)44.54.9
Protein (g)0.1<0.1
Salt (g)<0.1<0.1
1 part concentrate to 8 parts water†--

9 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Excellent squash please get the lemon one

5 stars

Excellent squash please get the lemon one

Quite nice needs alot to make sweet but better the

5 stars

Quite nice needs alot to make sweet but better then the rest with additives

All round greatness with no additives or sweetners

5 stars

Excellent taste and no nasties!

this is what you need if you hate the new ribena,

5 stars

this is what you need if you hate the new ribena, not quite the same but good enough in its own rite and no nasty artificial sweeteners

Finally a blackcurrant drink with no nasty sweeten

5 stars

Finally a blackcurrant drink with no nasty sweeteners!

Quality Cordial

5 stars

Best natural tasting squash available. I have tried various different cordials - Ribena, Pixley, Waitrose - and this is by far the most palatable. Definitely worth the expense.

no sweetener!

5 stars

so delicious! real sugar too, no sweetener

Really nice without the nasties added.

5 stars

Try and find a cordial that doesn't have artificial sweeteners in today. There's hardly any. Even Ribena has it now. Searched for ages to find something suitable for me, as artificial sweeteners can be a trigger for migraines. Rocks is really great tasting and most importantly, has no artificial sweeteners in. Great price too as this is a three quarter litre bottle.

Very nice squash

5 stars

With the junk they now put in squash, sweetners and so on, this product is a nice change. It is expensive for what it is but the only way you can guarantee a non chemical product. My issue is with the lack of stock Tesco hold, usually can only get 4 bottles at a time.

