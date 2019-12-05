Rocks Organic Blackcurrant Squash 740Ml

Excellent squash please get the lemon one
Quite nice needs alot to make sweet but better then the rest with additives
All round greatness with no additives or sweetners
Excellent taste and no nasties!
this is what you need if you hate the new ribena, not quite the same but good enough in its own rite and no nasty artificial sweeteners
Finally a blackcurrant drink with no nasty sweeteners!
Quality Cordial
Best natural tasting squash available. I have tried various different cordials - Ribena, Pixley, Waitrose - and this is by far the most palatable. Definitely worth the expense.
no sweetener!
so delicious! real sugar too, no sweetener
Really nice without the nasties added.
Try and find a cordial that doesn't have artificial sweeteners in today. There's hardly any. Even Ribena has it now. Searched for ages to find something suitable for me, as artificial sweeteners can be a trigger for migraines. Rocks is really great tasting and most importantly, has no artificial sweeteners in. Great price too as this is a three quarter litre bottle.
Very nice squash
With the junk they now put in squash, sweetners and so on, this product is a nice change. It is expensive for what it is but the only way you can guarantee a non chemical product. My issue is with the lack of stock Tesco hold, usually can only get 4 bottles at a time.