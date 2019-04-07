Tesco Bacon Rashers 10 Pack 190G

same bags taste like soap.
not all but same bags taste like soap. :/
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2046kJ / 488kcal
Maize, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Soya Flour, Yeast Extract, Salt, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Turmeric Extract.
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produced in the U.K.
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled
10 x 19g e (190g)
Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..
INGREDIENTS: Maize, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Soya Flour, Yeast Extract, Salt, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Turmeric Extract.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each bag (19g)
|Energy
|2046kJ / 488kcal
|389kJ / 93kcal
|Fat
|21.6g
|4.1g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|0.4g
|Mono-unsaturates
|17.5g
|3.3g
|Polyunsaturates
|1.9g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|64.2g
|12.2g
|Sugars
|3.6g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.4g
|Protein
|8.4g
|1.6g
|Salt
|1.7g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
