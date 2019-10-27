By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cheese Puffs 10 Pack 170G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Cheese Puffs 10 Pack 170G
£ 1.00
£0.59/100g
Each bag
  • Energy411kJ 99kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2416kJ / 580kcal

Product Description

  • Cheese flavour maize snacks.
  • PLEASINGLY CHEESY / A classic snack, packed with flavour and baked for a light crunch / Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they’ve perfected crisps and other traditional snacks. Today they draw on that heritage to evolve the classics, and create new snacks for you to enjoy.
  • PLEASINGLY CHEESY / A classic snack, packed with flavour and baked for a light crunch / Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they’ve perfected crisps and other traditional snacks. Today they draw on that heritage to evolve the classics, and create new snacks for you to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize, Sunflower Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Maltodextrin, Palm Oil, Whey Solids (Milk), Salt, Cheese Powder (Milk), Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10 x 17g e (170g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (17g)
Energy2416kJ / 580kcal411kJ / 99kcal
Fat39.0g6.6g
Saturates4.0g0.7g
Carbohydrate52.1g8.9g
Sugars4.2g0.7g
Fibre0.9g0.1g
Protein4.6g0.8g
Salt1.6g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Love these so much better than wotsits. Crunchier

5 stars

Love these so much better than wotsits. Crunchier and more flavour

YUCK

1 stars

Disgusting flavour, not cheese at all and very greasy

