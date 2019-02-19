By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cheese Curls 10 Pack 150G

Write a review
Tesco Cheese Curls 10 Pack 150G
£ 1.00
£0.67/100g
Each bag
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2254kJ / 540kcal

Product Description

  • Cheese flavour potato, wheat and maize snacks.
  • CRISP & CHEESY / A classic snack, packed with flavour and crunch / Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they’ve perfected crisps and other traditional snacks. Today they draw on that heritage to evolve the classics, and create new snacks for you to enjoy.
  • Terrifically Twisty Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they’ve perfected crisps and other traditional snacks. Today they draw on that heritage to evolve the classics, and create new snacks for you to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Wheat Flour, Maize Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Flavouring (contains Milk), Dried Onion, Paprika, Turmeric, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Cheddar Cheese Powder (Milk), Cheese Powder (Milk), White Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10 x 15g e (150g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (15g)
Energy2254kJ / 540kcal338kJ / 81kcal
Fat32.2g4.8g
Saturates3.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate58.6g8.8g
Sugars5.2g0.8g
Fibre1.6g0.2g
Protein3.1g0.5g
Salt2.0g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

    Information

    Ingredients

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Number of uses

    Nutrition

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

These are nice, i prefer them to Quavers because t

5 stars

These are nice, i prefer them to Quavers because they are not so hard and crunchy.

