By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Microwave Jasmine Rice 250G

3(5)Write a review
Tesco Microwave Jasmine Rice 250G
£ 0.65
£2.60/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy872kJ 206kcal
    10%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 698kJ / 165kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked Jasmine Rice.
  • DELICATELY FRAGRANT Perfectly cooked so it's ready to eat hot or cold
  • DELICATELY FRAGRANT Perfectly cooked so it's ready to eat hot or cold
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice Rice (98%)[Water, Jasmine Rice], Sunflower Oil, Salt.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 1 1/2 minutes
900W 1 1/2 minutes
For best results microwave heat.
Gently squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Tear the top corner open slightly and place the product upright on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds.
Leave to stand for 30 seconds after heating.
Remove the pouch from the microwave and carefully tear open the top of the pack.
Pour contents onto a plate and gently fluff up with a fork.

Hob
Instructions: Place 30ml (2tbsp) of water into a saucepan and bring to the boil.
Add the contents of the pouch, cover and simmer gently for 2-3 minutes or until the water has been absorbed and the rice has heated through.
Fluff gently with a fork before serving.
Time: 2-3 minutes

Cooking Precautions

  • Take care when opening the pouch as hot steam may escape

Produce of

Produced in UK, Produced in France

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy698kJ / 165kcal872kJ / 206kcal
Fat1.3g1.6g
Saturates0.8g1.0g
Carbohydrate34.4g43.0g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre1.0g1.3g
Protein3.3g4.2g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Sticky rice, not plain rice, Delicious

5 stars

This is a sticky rice that is slightly sweet. Don't buy this if you want a plain rice with loose grains (try brown, basmati, pilau). Nice option if you fancy a sweeter dish (I like with tuna horseradish).

As good as sticky rice I buy at my local Thai rest

5 stars

As good as sticky rice I buy at my local Thai restaurant, love it!

Not for me thank you

1 stars

A sticky tasteless mess, the texture looked tinned shredded rice pudding.

Disappointing

2 stars

Very disappointing, stuck together in a big glutinous mess. Have used a similar product by a well known rice brand and never had this issue.

Consistency of rice pudding!

1 stars

I have tried this twice now and a friend has tried it also and we both agree that this rice is awful. It was cooked exactly as directed and each time it came out in a doughy, sticky lump and didn't even taste of anything!!! How they can say this is "Jasmine" flavoured I do not know - tasted just like overdone boiled rice. I have now taken it off my Tesco favourites list.

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Microwave Mexican Style Brown Rice 250G

£ 0.65
£2.60/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here