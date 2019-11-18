Tesco Microwave Jasmine Rice 250G

Sticky rice, not plain rice, Delicious
This is a sticky rice that is slightly sweet. Don't buy this if you want a plain rice with loose grains (try brown, basmati, pilau). Nice option if you fancy a sweeter dish (I like with tuna horseradish).
As good as sticky rice I buy at my local Thai restaurant, love it!
Not for me thank you
A sticky tasteless mess, the texture looked tinned shredded rice pudding.
Disappointing
Very disappointing, stuck together in a big glutinous mess. Have used a similar product by a well known rice brand and never had this issue.
Consistency of rice pudding!
I have tried this twice now and a friend has tried it also and we both agree that this rice is awful. It was cooked exactly as directed and each time it came out in a doughy, sticky lump and didn't even taste of anything!!! How they can say this is "Jasmine" flavoured I do not know - tasted just like overdone boiled rice. I have now taken it off my Tesco favourites list.