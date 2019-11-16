By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bran Flakes 750G

4(10)Write a review
Tesco Bran Flakes 750G
£ 0.94
£0.13/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy450kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1501kJ / 356kcal

Product Description

  • Flakes of wholegrain wheat and wheat bran, fortified with vitamins and iron.
  • MALTY CRUNCH 100% British wholegrain wheat, enriched with bran We love breakfast. That’s why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals – like they’ve been doing for decades.
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wholewheat (80%), Wheat Bran, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Inactive Vitamin Components, Niacin, Iron, Pantothenic Acid, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

25 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1501kJ / 356kcal450kJ / 107kcal
Fat2.4g0.7g
Saturates0.4g0.1g
Carbohydrate64.3g19.3g
Sugars13.6g4.1g
Fibre16.8g5.0g
Protein10.8g3.2g
Salt0.6g0.2g
Vitamin D5.00µg (100%NRV)1.50µg (30%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)1.10mg (100%NRV)0.33mg (30%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.40mg (100%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Niacin16.0mg (100%NRV)4.8mg (30%NRV)
Vitamin B61.40mg (100%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Folic Acid400µg (200%NRV)120µg (60%NRV)
Vitamin B122.50µg (100%NRV)0.75µg (30%NRV)
Pantothenic acid6.0mg (100%NRV)1.8mg (30%NRV)
Iron14.0mg (100%NRV)4.2mg (30%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

10 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

OMG I’ve just bought Tesco own Brand Flakes as I

5 stars

OMG I’ve just bought Tesco own Brand Flakes as I couldn’t find my usual ones, at a fraction of the cost of Kellogg’s. There will be no more Kellogg’s for me DELICIOUS

GREAT

5 stars

Good Quality, no need to buy branded branflakes when you can buy an own brand which taste better!

Just as good as more expensive ones.

5 stars

Just as good as more expensive ones.

Lovely

5 stars

taste better than the more expensive bran flakes

After years of breakfasting on Kellogg's bran flak

5 stars

After years of breakfasting on Kellogg's bran flakes, I have been astonished to find the Tesco's product superior in terms of fibre and low-cost, with no difference in taste, and a subtle but improved texture. No changing back now!

I'd recommend these - great value

4 stars

What fantastic value these are. They don't have quite as much taste as the big brand (hence the 4 rather than 5 stars), but for the money, they're so worth the slight compromise.

Perfect in ALL aspects = AAA+++

5 stars

= to the other brand in taste but brilliantly priced - Perfect in ALL aspects = AAA+++

Not so nice any more!

1 stars

Not as nice as the original Tesco Bran Flakes - don't like the malted taste- what a shame!

Obviously the brand to compare Bran Flakes to is K

5 stars

Obviously the brand to compare Bran Flakes to is Kellog's. Well I have to say well done Tesco, in all honesty I couldn't really tell any major difference. I will definitely be buying these again with without any reservations.

This is the same recipe as Bran flakes in the blue

2 stars

This is the same recipe as Bran flakes in the blue box. Just rebranded and increased the price !

