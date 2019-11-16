Tesco Bran Flakes 750G

OMG I’ve just bought Tesco own Brand Flakes as I
OMG I’ve just bought Tesco own Brand Flakes as I couldn’t find my usual ones, at a fraction of the cost of Kellogg’s. There will be no more Kellogg’s for me DELICIOUS
GREAT
Good Quality, no need to buy branded branflakes when you can buy an own brand which taste better!
Just as good as more expensive ones.
Just as good as more expensive ones.
Lovely
taste better than the more expensive bran flakes
After years of breakfasting on Kellogg's bran flak
After years of breakfasting on Kellogg's bran flakes, I have been astonished to find the Tesco's product superior in terms of fibre and low-cost, with no difference in taste, and a subtle but improved texture. No changing back now!
I'd recommend these - great value
What fantastic value these are. They don't have quite as much taste as the big brand (hence the 4 rather than 5 stars), but for the money, they're so worth the slight compromise.
Perfect in ALL aspects = AAA+++
= to the other brand in taste but brilliantly priced - Perfect in ALL aspects = AAA+++
Not so nice any more!
Not as nice as the original Tesco Bran Flakes - don't like the malted taste- what a shame!
Obviously the brand to compare Bran Flakes to is K
Obviously the brand to compare Bran Flakes to is Kellog's. Well I have to say well done Tesco, in all honesty I couldn't really tell any major difference. I will definitely be buying these again with without any reservations.
This is the same recipe as Bran flakes in the blue
This is the same recipe as Bran flakes in the blue box. Just rebranded and increased the price !