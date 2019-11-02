By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Growers Harvest British Mushy Peas 300G

Growers Harvest British Mushy Peas 300G
£ 0.15
£0.50/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy522kJ 124kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 348kJ / 82kcal

Product Description

  • Mushy processed peas with sugar, salt and colours added.
  • To find our more about our brands please visit tescoplc.com
  • The Grower's Harvest Mushy Peas Harvested, prepared and packed when they're at their tasiest
  • Exclusively at Tesco
  • 1/2 of a can = 1 of your 5 a day
  • Farm grown
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Processed Peas (90%), Water, Sugar, Salt, Colours (Copper Chlorophyllin Complex, Carotenes).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable Label - glued. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy348kJ / 82kcal522kJ / 124kcal
Fat0.4g0.6g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate13.2g19.8g
Sugars1.1g1.7g
Fibre2.8g4.2g
Protein5.1g7.7g
Salt0.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

The mushy peas are tasteless and very disappointin

1 stars

The mushy peas are tasteless and very disappointing, best avoided!

Great with Fish and Chips

4 stars

I always heat up these to accompany my Fish and Chips, they go great and at such a great price

These peas please

4 stars

The Growers Harvest Mush Peas are excellent compared with some other inexpensive brands. I add plenty of mint sauce and they do not disappoint. I'm happy, too, that they're British.

Plushy mushy

3 stars

Very,nice tasting peas.

Great!

5 stars

Actually surprisingly good. They are lower in salt than others which you may like - or not. Personally I like that though.

Lovely Mushy Peas.

4 stars

These are Surprisingly Tasty for the Price. What I do is Cook them on a Hot Plate Adding Salt, Pepper & Butter!.

Rank.....

1 stars

No Taste was Rank

Prefer the old version

3 stars

A few of the peas were quite overly firm so had to boil for a good while longer . I prefer the old Tesco value mushy peas .

Awful

1 stars

Just processed peas. Too watery for mushy peas. Horrible.

Pea soup???

1 stars

They were very watery more like soup, and pretty hard, had to cook for a while, once i add salt, sugar and thickener, then they were sort of ok, I wouldn't buy again for that simple reason. Pay a few more extra pence and get better.

