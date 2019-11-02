Growers Harvest British Mushy Peas 300G

The mushy peas are tasteless and very disappointin
The mushy peas are tasteless and very disappointing, best avoided!
Great with Fish and Chips
I always heat up these to accompany my Fish and Chips, they go great and at such a great price
These peas please
The Growers Harvest Mush Peas are excellent compared with some other inexpensive brands. I add plenty of mint sauce and they do not disappoint. I'm happy, too, that they're British.
Plushy mushy
Very,nice tasting peas.
Great!
Actually surprisingly good. They are lower in salt than others which you may like - or not. Personally I like that though.
Lovely Mushy Peas.
These are Surprisingly Tasty for the Price. What I do is Cook them on a Hot Plate Adding Salt, Pepper & Butter!.
Rank.....
No Taste was Rank
Prefer the old version
A few of the peas were quite overly firm so had to boil for a good while longer . I prefer the old Tesco value mushy peas .
Awful
Just processed peas. Too watery for mushy peas. Horrible.
Pea soup???
They were very watery more like soup, and pretty hard, had to cook for a while, once i add salt, sugar and thickener, then they were sort of ok, I wouldn't buy again for that simple reason. Pay a few more extra pence and get better.