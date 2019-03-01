By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Brisling Sardines In Water 105G

3(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Brisling Sardines In Water 105G
£ 0.95
£1.34/100g
One can
  • Energy673kJ 162kcal
    8%
  • Fat12.1g
    17%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars<0.1
    <1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 947kJ / 228kcal

Product Description

  • North Atlantic Sardines with Spring Water and Sea Salt.
  • Pack size: 71g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sardines (Fish), Spring Water, Sea Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Caught in the NE Atlantic – North Sea, Produced in U.K., Scotland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

71g

Net Contents

105g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne can (71g)
Energy947kJ / 228kcal673kJ / 162kcal
Fat17.0g12.1g
Saturates4.4g3.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.2g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0.1g<0.1g
Protein18.4g13.1g
Salt0.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Average score because I bought these online for my

3 stars

Average score because I bought these online for my dog - I didn't think or notice that 'Sardines in water' would have SEA SALT added... So useless for my purpose. Sardines looked good though

