Tesco Katsu Curry 320G

1.5(8)Write a review
Tesco Katsu Curry 320G
£ 2.10
£0.66/100g
½ of a jar (160g)
  • Energy557kJ 134kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.8g
    11%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 348kJ / 84kcal

Product Description

  • Mildly spiced curry with coconut and Bramley apple purée.
  • A TASTE OF JAPAN Mildly spiced and blended with coconut for a mellow fruity flavour
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Tomato Purée, Coconut (8%), Bramley Apple Purée (8%) (Apple Purée, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)), Apple Juice From Concentrate, Modified Maize Starch (Sulphites), Sugar (Sulphites), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Rice Wine, Ginger Purée, Onion, Salt, Ground Coriander, Fenugreek, Ground Cumin, Ground Turmeric, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Malted Barley Extract, Ground Clove, Chilli Powder, Cumin Seed, Black Pepper, Rice Flour, Roasted Wheat, Ground Ginger, Mustard Seed, Cassia, Allspice, Nutmeg, Dill, Glucose Syrup, Wheat, Soya Bean, Yeast Extract, Paprika, Mace, Coconut Milk Powder, Garlic Powder, Pepper, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Cardamom, Aniseed, Chilli, Milk Proteins.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a jar
Energy348kJ / 84kcal557kJ / 134kcal
Fat4.9g7.8g
Saturates2.7g4.3g
Carbohydrate8.7g13.9g
Sugars3.8g6.1g
Fibre0.7g1.1g
Protein0.8g1.3g
Salt0.7g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

Help other customers like you

DEAD curry

1 stars

This is the most flavourless curry sauce in existence, so far from a katsu it’s unreal. A cheese sandwich is more exciting.

sour and nothing like you expect

1 stars

sour and nothing like you expect

Absolutely Divine

5 stars

Excellent quality Katsu curry sauce. Perfect with Jasmine rice.

Flavour was a bit bland. Still edible.

2 stars

Flavour was a bit bland. Still edible.

Please bring back the Tesco Ingredients Katsu Sauc

1 stars

Please bring back the Tesco Ingredients Katsu Sauce. It was so much better.

Not as good as the previous Tesco product

1 stars

Tesco used to sell Katsu Curry Paste as part of their Tesco Ingredients range. My son, who is the fussiest eater on the planet, loved the flavour. The range seems to have been discontinued and this is the replacement. Sorry Tesco, but it's bland and tasteless by comparison.

Was this supposed to taste of something? Katsu nor

1 stars

Was this supposed to taste of something? Katsu normally tastes of something. This did not.

Doesnt hold a candle to the Tesco Ingredients one

1 stars

Loved the Tesco Ingredients Katsu Curry, seems to have been discontinued and replaced with this. Tried this new sauce and found it lacking in flavour, missing the sweet and sour notes that made the Ingredients one so deep in flavour. Its a really flat sauce which left a fatty residue in my mouth after eating. Really disapointed with this change.

