Tesco Katsu Curry 320G

DEAD curry
This is the most flavourless curry sauce in existence, so far from a katsu it’s unreal. A cheese sandwich is more exciting.
sour and nothing like you expect
sour and nothing like you expect
Absolutely Divine
Excellent quality Katsu curry sauce. Perfect with Jasmine rice.
Flavour was a bit bland. Still edible.
Flavour was a bit bland. Still edible.
Please bring back the Tesco Ingredients Katsu Sauc
Please bring back the Tesco Ingredients Katsu Sauce. It was so much better.
Not as good as the previous Tesco product
Tesco used to sell Katsu Curry Paste as part of their Tesco Ingredients range. My son, who is the fussiest eater on the planet, loved the flavour. The range seems to have been discontinued and this is the replacement. Sorry Tesco, but it's bland and tasteless by comparison.
Was this supposed to taste of something? Katsu nor
Was this supposed to taste of something? Katsu normally tastes of something. This did not.
Doesnt hold a candle to the Tesco Ingredients one
Loved the Tesco Ingredients Katsu Curry, seems to have been discontinued and replaced with this. Tried this new sauce and found it lacking in flavour, missing the sweet and sour notes that made the Ingredients one so deep in flavour. Its a really flat sauce which left a fatty residue in my mouth after eating. Really disapointed with this change.