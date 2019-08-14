By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Rendang Paste 200G

£ 1.70
£0.85/100g
1/4 of a jar (50g)
  • Energy198kJ 47kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 397kJ / 95kcal

Product Description

  • A spicy paste with red chilli, onion and lemongrass.
  • A TASTE OF INDONESIA With red chilli and lemongrass for an aromatic, creamy curry
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Red Chilli (6%), Onion (6%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Lemongrass (3%), Tamarind Concentrate, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Galangal, Coconut Cream, Ginger Purée, Cumin, Ground Coriander, Ground Star Anise, Turmeric, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Fennel, Cassia, Ground Clove.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar
Energy397kJ / 95kcal198kJ / 47kcal
Fat3.3g1.7g
Saturates0.7g0.4g
Carbohydrate14.2g7.1g
Sugars7.3g3.7g
Fibre1.4g0.7g
Protein1.3g0.7g
Salt2.5g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Delicious

5 stars

This paste is excellent. A tasty dinner in no time. I am not usually a fan of jar pastes but this is delicious.

