Stockwell & Co Spaghetti Bolognese 400G

2.5(5)Write a review
£ 0.40
£0.10/100g
½ of a can
  • Energy583kJ 138kcal
    7%
  • Fat2.8g
    4%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 292kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • Spaghetti in a tomato and minced beef and onion sauce.
  • Stockwell & Co. Spaghetti Bolognese
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Spaghetti (45%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Water, Tomato Purée, Beef (6%), Onion, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Basil, Turmeric, Colouring (Paprika Extract), Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • May contain celery.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 2 ½ mins/900W 2 mins
Place contents in a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power, stirring half way through. Leave to stand for 1 minute. Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Hob 3-4 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in France, using beef from UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Can. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy292kJ / 69kcal583kJ / 138kcal
Fat1.4g2.8g
Saturates0.5g1.0g
Carbohydrate11.2g22.4g
Sugars2.5g5.1g
Fibre0.5g1.1g
Protein2.7g5.3g
Salt0.6g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Not bad for the price

3 stars

As the packaging says: it's "spaghetti in beef and tomato sauce", not "spaghetti and beef in tomato sauce".

It has no meat in it

2 stars

It has no meat in it

Where was the beef? Magnifying glass needed. but O

3 stars

Where was the beef? Magnifying glass needed. but OK as a tin of spaghetti in tomato sauce.

Poor quality not even worth the cheap price!!

2 stars

Poor quality - just like ordinary tinned spaghetti - could not taste any "bolognese" at all!!

Bland

2 stars

Bland. Too much sauce. Not like the picture on the tin.

