Ambrosia Deluxe West Country Custard Pot 320G

- Energy479kJ 114kcal6%
- Fat4.3g6%
- Saturates2.3g12%
- Sugars11.6g13%
- Salt0.12g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 456 kJ/ 109 kcal
Product Description
- Vanilla Custard with Cream
- Ambrosia Deluxe is so delicious, you won't be able to resist.
- Just dive straight in and enjoy the heavenly taste, hot or cold!
- Made with fresh West Country cream
- Blended with our finest ingredients
- 100% natural flavours
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 320g
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk, Sugar, Modified Starch, Cream (3%) (Milk), Palm Oil, Whey (Milk), Vanilla Extract, Colours (Curcumin, Annatto), Total Milk Content 71%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best Before End: See lid.
Preparation and Usage
- To Enjoy Hot:
- 1. Empty contents into a saucepan.
- 2. Heat gently, stirring frequently, do not boil.
- To Microwave (800W, Cat E): If microwaving full contents, carefully remove plastic lid and entire foil lid. From ambient, heat on full power for 1 1/2 min, stirring halfway. Leave to stand for 1 min and stir before serving.
- Do Not Reheat. To heat a portion, pour required amount into a microwaveable container. Heat on full power: 1 portion (105g) = 30sec. Leave to stand for 1 min and stir before eating. After heating handle with care. All microwave ovens vary, amend cooking time as needed.
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- ROI: Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- Careline: UK - 0800 3282121 ROI - 1800 93 2814
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- www.ambrosia.co.uk
Net Contents
320g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (105g)
|Energy
|456 kJ/ 109 kcal
|479 kJ/ 114 kcal
|Fat
|4.1g
|4.3g
|of which saturates
|2.2g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|15.1g
|15.9g
|of which sugars
|11.0g
|11.6g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.8g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.11g
|0.12g
