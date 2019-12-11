By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ambrosia Deluxe West Country Cream Custard Pot 110G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Ambrosia Deluxe West Country Cream Custard Pot 110G
£ 0.65
£0.59/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Vanilla Custard with Cream
  • Made with fresh West Country cream
  • Blended with our finest ingredients
  • 100% natural flavours
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 110g

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk, Sugar, Modified Starch, Cream (3%) (Milk), Vanilla Extract, Colours (Curcumin, Annatto), Total Milk Content 71%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Lid

Preparation and Usage

  • Tastes delicious hot or cold...
  • If microwaving carefully remove the entire foil lid. Heat on full power for 30 seconds. Leave to stand for 1 minute and stir before eating. (800 watt, Cat E microwave).

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 portion

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Careline: UK - 0800 3282121
  • ROI - 1800 93 2814
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • www.ambrosia.co.uk

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 110g Pot
Energy456 kJ/502 kJ/
-109 kcal119 kcal
Fat4.1g4.5g
of which saturates2.2g2.4g
Carbohydrate15.1g16.6g
of which sugars11.0g12.1g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein2.8g3.1g
Salt0.11g0.12g
Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--
This pack contains 1 portion--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Ambrosia Deluxe Rice West Country Cream 110G

£ 0.65
£0.59/100g

Offer

Ambrosia Deluxe Custard Salted Caramel 110G

£ 0.65
£0.59/100g

Offer

Ambrosia Rice Pudding 150G

£ 0.65
£0.43/100g

Offer

Ambrosia Devon Custard Chocolate 150G

£ 0.65
£0.43/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here