Ambrosia Deluxe West Country Cream Custard Pot 110G
Product Description
- Vanilla Custard with Cream
- Made with fresh West Country cream
- Blended with our finest ingredients
- 100% natural flavours
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 110g
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk, Sugar, Modified Starch, Cream (3%) (Milk), Vanilla Extract, Colours (Curcumin, Annatto), Total Milk Content 71%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Lid
Preparation and Usage
- Tastes delicious hot or cold...
- If microwaving carefully remove the entire foil lid. Heat on full power for 30 seconds. Leave to stand for 1 minute and stir before eating. (800 watt, Cat E microwave).
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 portion
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- Careline: UK - 0800 3282121
- ROI - 1800 93 2814
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- www.ambrosia.co.uk
Net Contents
110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 110g Pot
|Energy
|456 kJ/
|502 kJ/
|-
|109 kcal
|119 kcal
|Fat
|4.1g
|4.5g
|of which saturates
|2.2g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|15.1g
|16.6g
|of which sugars
|11.0g
|12.1g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.8g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.11g
|0.12g
|Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|This pack contains 1 portion
|-
|-
