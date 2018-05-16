Tesco Reduced Fat French Dressing 250Ml

- Energy42kJ 10kcal1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 277kJ / 65kcal
Product Description
- Reduced fat dressing with vinegar and mustard.
- Tesco Reduced Fat French Dressing WITH DIJON MUSTARD Seasoned with parsley and chive for a punchy flavour
- WITH DIJON MUSTARD Seasoned with parsley and chive for a punchy flavour
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Water, White Wine Vinegar (12%), Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Spirit Vinegar, Dijon Mustard (3%), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Salt, Garlic Purée, Chive, Mustard Seed, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Vinegar, Black Pepper, Turmeric.
Dijon Mustard contains: Water, Mustard Seed, Vinegar, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown. Natural separation may occur, shake well before use.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
approx. 16 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One tablespoon (15ml)
|Energy
|277kJ / 65kcal
|42kJ / 10kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|13.0g
|2.0g
|Sugars
|12.5g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|90% less fat than standard Tesco French Dressing
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
