Tesco Reduced Fat French Dressing 250Ml

£ 0.85
£0.34/100ml
One tablespoon
  • Energy42kJ 10kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 277kJ / 65kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced fat dressing with vinegar and mustard.
  • Tesco Reduced Fat French Dressing WITH DIJON MUSTARD Seasoned with parsley and chive for a punchy flavour
  • WITH DIJON MUSTARD Seasoned with parsley and chive for a punchy flavour
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Water, White Wine Vinegar (12%), Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Spirit Vinegar, Dijon Mustard (3%), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Salt, Garlic Purée, Chive, Mustard Seed, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Vinegar, Black Pepper, Turmeric.

Dijon Mustard contains: Water, Mustard Seed, Vinegar, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown. Natural separation may occur, shake well before use.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne tablespoon (15ml)
Energy277kJ / 65kcal42kJ / 10kcal
Fat1.3g0.2g
Saturates0.7g0.1g
Carbohydrate13.0g2.0g
Sugars12.5g1.9g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.5g0.1g
Salt1.0g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
90% less fat than standard Tesco French Dressing--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

