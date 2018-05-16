Product Description
- PRO FORMULA complete gum health toothbrush.
- Designed with: Soft outer massage elements to massage gums End rounded filaments to help protect teeth and gums A tongue and cheek cleaner to help reduce bacteria that can cause bad breath With a power tip to access hard to reach places between the teeth and the back of the mouth Comfortable handle with soft rubber grip. For best results, use in conjunction with PRO FORMULA Complete Gum Health Toothpaste and Mouthwash. PRO FORMULA is an expert, targeted oral care brand. Developed with dentists, approved by the Oral Health Foundation and trusted by over two million smiles every year. Exclusively at Tesco.
- With gum massagers. Developed with dentists.
- Designed with: - Soft outer massage elements to massage gums - End rounded filaments to help protect teeth and gums - A tongue and cheek cleaner to help reduce bacteria that can cause bad breath - With a power tip to access hard to reach places between the teeth and the back of the mouth - Comfortable handle with soft rubber grip. For best results, use in conjunction with PRO FORMULA Complete Gum Health Toothpaste and Mouthwash. PRO FORMULA is an expert, targeted oral care brand. Developed with dentists, approved by the Oral Health Foundation and trusted by over two million smiles every year. Exclusively at Tesco.
Information
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- Care instructions: For healthy teeth and gums, dentists recommend: * Brush your teeth at least twice a day for 2 minutes, including once before sleeping. * Daily interdental brushing and flossing to remove food or plaque your toothbrush cannot reach. * Mouthwash can be used between brushing, to help reduce plaque further. * Visit your dentist regularly. * Change your toothbrush every 3 months.
Recycling info
Card. Paper widely recycled Blister. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020