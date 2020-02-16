By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Essentials Coolmint Mouthwash 500Ml
Product Description

  • Tesco Essentials cool mint mouthwash.
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Poloxamer 407, Aroma, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Saccharin, Cetylpyridinium Chloride, Sodium Fluoride, Citric Acid, CI 42051.

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • To open: squeeze both finger pads and turn cap. Pour out half a capful (20ml) and rinse around teeth and gums for 30 seconds, then spit out.
  • For healthy teeth and gums, dentists recommend: * Brush your teeth at least twice a day for 2 minutes, including once before sleeping. * Daily interdental brushing and flossing to remove food or plaque your toothbrush cannot reach. * Mouthwash can be used between brushing, to help reduce plaque further. * Visit your dentist regularly. * Change your toothbrush every 3 months.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500ml

Somethings broken

1 stars

Somethings wrong with this product. Been buying for years but the last two times I have been unable to open and have cut and blistered my hands trying to do so. I've had to get knife/scissors to cut the palstic bits round the edge to open. Please fix!

Extremely difficult to open !

2 stars

I have to use scissors and a sharp knife to cut round the whole top to actually get into the bottle! I dread this procedure as sometimes you can lose half the contents over the floor! Once you are actually in its ok, tastes great and leaves your mouth feeling fresh. Just watch your hands when opening ,you could cut yourself in the process!

Great mouthwash - a pain to open

1 stars

The one star is not for the actual mouthwash, which is great and a good price - but as others have stated, it's really difficult to remove top. I need a knife to cut through the little plastic seals and then a rubber glove to get a good grip to unscrew lid 😬😂

Can someone tell me how to get the top off without

1 stars

Can someone tell me how to get the top off without breaking one's nails?

Can't Get a Grip!!!

1 stars

Can't judge the quality because it is almost impossible to open the bottle. The screw top refuses to part company with the bottle so no good for elderly people. I consider myself to have a strong grip but I still haven't managed to remove the top. This isn't the first time I have encountered this problem and others have also spoken about it.

Not as great in quality as Colgate / Listerine

3 stars

Average mouthwash. Not as great in quality as Colgate / Listerine

