Tesco Essentials Coolmint Mouthwash 500Ml

Somethings broken
Somethings wrong with this product. Been buying for years but the last two times I have been unable to open and have cut and blistered my hands trying to do so. I've had to get knife/scissors to cut the palstic bits round the edge to open. Please fix!
Extremely difficult to open !
I have to use scissors and a sharp knife to cut round the whole top to actually get into the bottle! I dread this procedure as sometimes you can lose half the contents over the floor! Once you are actually in its ok, tastes great and leaves your mouth feeling fresh. Just watch your hands when opening ,you could cut yourself in the process!
Great mouthwash - a pain to open
The one star is not for the actual mouthwash, which is great and a good price - but as others have stated, it's really difficult to remove top. I need a knife to cut through the little plastic seals and then a rubber glove to get a good grip to unscrew lid 😬😂
Can someone tell me how to get the top off without
Can someone tell me how to get the top off without breaking one's nails?
Can't Get a Grip!!!
Can't judge the quality because it is almost impossible to open the bottle. The screw top refuses to part company with the bottle so no good for elderly people. I consider myself to have a strong grip but I still haven't managed to remove the top. This isn't the first time I have encountered this problem and others have also spoken about it.
Not as great in quality as Colgate / Listerine
Average mouthwash. Not as great in quality as Colgate / Listerine