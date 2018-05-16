By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Essentials Toothbrushes 2 Pack

Tesco Essentials Toothbrushes 2 Pack
£ 0.25
£0.13/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Essentials toothbrushes.
  • Oral Health Foundation Approved
  • The Oral Health Foundation is a charity whose independent dental experts have certified the safety and effectiveness of this product.
  • Tesco Essentials Medium Toothbrushes 2 pack Designed with end rounded filaments to help protect teeth and gums. Colours may vary
  • Medium bristles Easy grip handle
  • Designed with end rounded filaments to help protect teeth and gums.
  • Easy grip handle medium bristles

Information

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • For healthy teeth and gums, dentists recommend: * Brush your teeth at least twice a day for 2 minutes, including once before sleeping. * Daily interdental brushing and flossing to remove food or plaque your toothbrush cannot reach. * Mouthwash can be used between brushing, to help reduce plaque further. * Visit your dentist regularly. * Change your toothbrush every 3 months.

Warnings

  • WARNING:
  • Children under 7 years should be supervised whilst brushing their teeth.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 x Toothbrushes

Safety information

WARNING: Children under 7 years should be supervised whilst brushing their teeth.

