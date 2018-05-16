Tesco Essentials Toothbrushes 2 Pack

Product Description
- Tesco Essentials toothbrushes.
- Oral Health Foundation Approved
- The Oral Health Foundation is a charity whose independent dental experts have certified the safety and effectiveness of this product.
- Tesco Essentials Medium Toothbrushes 2 pack Designed with end rounded filaments to help protect teeth and gums. Colours may vary
- Medium bristles Easy grip handle
- Designed with end rounded filaments to help protect teeth and gums.
- Easy grip handle medium bristles
Information
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- For healthy teeth and gums, dentists recommend: * Brush your teeth at least twice a day for 2 minutes, including once before sleeping. * Daily interdental brushing and flossing to remove food or plaque your toothbrush cannot reach. * Mouthwash can be used between brushing, to help reduce plaque further. * Visit your dentist regularly. * Change your toothbrush every 3 months.
Warnings
- WARNING:
- Children under 7 years should be supervised whilst brushing their teeth.
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
2 x Toothbrushes
Safety information
WARNING: Children under 7 years should be supervised whilst brushing their teeth.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020