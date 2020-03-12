Ashfield British Lager 4 X 440Ml

rubbish
abosolutaly tastless like drinking dishwater if this is tescos replacement for their own brand 4.8 lager which is good go else where
The worst lager in the world
I enjoy Larger. And my partner to. We see the Ashfield 4 packs. Seemed cheap. So we brought 4 pack of 4 for the weekend. I have never tasted such a disgusting lager in my life. My partner almost threw up. I managed to drink two tins and I had to give up on it. it was that disgusting. I am shocked that Tesco's are selling this product on their shelves. Stay well clear. Spend the extra .
Surprisingly good, I wish it was a bit stronger.
Great taste, great price
I love strong lager but it's got so expensive. As for the government causing a drop in alcohol levels, don't they know Carlsberge created "Special Brew" in honour of Winston Churchill? Anyway, this is less than half the strength of my regular go too, but it tastes great and the price is great too.
Removed because it sold well. (!)
an excellent lager for the price but once again Tesco choose to remove it.
New favourite lagger
This lagger taste great. I tried super cold and just room temperature, taste fantastic. But it’s better if the alcohol volume at least 4.8. Thanks
Excellent value.
This is a lager with a lot of flavour, medium strength, an excellent product........ bear in mind these comments are in light of the very competitive pricing.
Yes please.
Refreshing tasty lager with light feel. I have started having this on days when i don't want a "strong" beer. It's a good option if you want to chill out and slowly wet your whistle whilst still being able to concentrate ha ha. For a value line, this tastes nice and seems good quality for what it is...were it cheaper it may have turned out disgusting.