Ashfield British Lager 4 X 440Ml

4(8)Write a review
Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • 4 x 1.7 UK Units per can
  • Know Your Limits
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Brewed with the finest British malted barley for a balanced flavour
  • Pack size: 1760ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Ashfield lager contains: Malted Barley

ABV

3.8% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Can

Name and address

Return to

  • Consumer Helpline: 0845 399 3915

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml Contains:Each Can (440ml) contains:
Energy 129kJ/31kcal568kJ/170kcal
7% of your guideline daily amount--

rubbish

1 stars

abosolutaly tastless like drinking dishwater if this is tescos replacement for their own brand 4.8 lager which is good go else where

The worst lager in the world

1 stars

I enjoy Larger. And my partner to. We see the Ashfield 4 packs. Seemed cheap. So we brought 4 pack of 4 for the weekend. I have never tasted such a disgusting lager in my life. My partner almost threw up. I managed to drink two tins and I had to give up on it. it was that disgusting. I am shocked that Tesco's are selling this product on their shelves. Stay well clear. Spend the extra .

Surprisingly good, I wish it was a bit stronger.

4 stars

Surprisingly good, I just wish it was a bit stronger.

Great taste, great price

5 stars

I love strong lager but it's got so expensive. As for the government causing a drop in alcohol levels, don't they know Carlsberge created "Special Brew" in honour of Winston Churchill? Anyway, this is less than half the strength of my regular go too, but it tastes great and the price is great too.

Removed because it sold well. (!)

5 stars

an excellent lager for the price but once again Tesco choose to remove it.

New favourite lagger

5 stars

This lagger taste great. I tried super cold and just room temperature, taste fantastic. But it’s better if the alcohol volume at least 4.8. Thanks

Excellent value.

5 stars

This is a lager with a lot of flavour, medium strength, an excellent product........ bear in mind these comments are in light of the very competitive pricing.

Yes please.

4 stars

Refreshing tasty lager with light feel. I have started having this on days when i don't want a "strong" beer. It's a good option if you want to chill out and slowly wet your whistle whilst still being able to concentrate ha ha. For a value line, this tastes nice and seems good quality for what it is...were it cheaper it may have turned out disgusting.

