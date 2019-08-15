By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sourdough Rye Bloomer

4(9)Write a review
Tesco Sourdough Rye Bloomer
£ 1.60
£1.60/each
1/5 of a loaf
  • Energy822kJ 194kcal
    10%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1027kJ / 243kcal

Product Description

  • Sourdough Rye Bloomer 400g
  • Slow proved and stone baked for a distinctive taste and texture.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rye Flour, Salt, Wheatgerm, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Gluten

Storage

Store at -18°C.Do not defrost before baking.

Produce of

Produced in U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • May contain sesame seeds, milk, egg, soya and peanuts.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1027kJ / 243kcal822kJ / 194kcal
Fat1.2g1.0g
Saturates0.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate47.2g37.8g
Sugars1.3g1.0g
Fibre4.9g3.9g
Protein8.3g6.6g
Salt0.8g0.6g

Safety information

View more safety information

May contain sesame seeds, milk, egg, soya and peanuts.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy

5 stars

Another great loaf from Tesco No sugar or palm oil You get what you pay for

Lovely bread why can't we get it now?

5 stars

Lovely bread and we buy at least 4 a week, but not only you do not have it in the store now we can not order it online. WHY? Very disappointing for us but also some of our friends feel the same. We are sure that if we ask other customers on social media they will feel the same. Not the first product we can not get from Tesco. Like to know who decides.

Traditional bread, tastes like homemade. Just love

5 stars

Traditional bread, tastes like homemade. Just lovely!

I WOULD NOT NOW WANT TO BE WITHOUT IT!!

5 stars

IT IS VERY NEAR SOUTH GERMAN BREAD I KNOW AND LIKE - I WOULD PAY MORE IF I COULD HAVE IT ALREADY SLICED - EXCELLENT FOR OPEN SANDWICHES !! [LAZY URSULA - AGE 78 !!]

Far too salty

3 stars

Far too salty

Disappointing

1 stars

Very disappointed, it does not say that it is best the same day, yet the use by date was the date of delivery. Did not taste fresh

Just recently tried this Rye Sourdough, lovely tex

5 stars

Just recently tried this Rye Sourdough, lovely texture, good crust and good flavour. We liked the white Sourdough and thought we'd try the Rye, we don't make a choice, we just buy both.

Absolutely loving this Rye Sourdough it’s a bit mo

5 stars

Absolutely loving this Rye Sourdough it’s a bit more dense than the white variety,? Thanks for making a brown version

Really nice great when toasted

4 stars

Really nice great when toasted

Usually bought next

Tesco Ready To Eat Medium Avocados Each

£ 0.85
£0.85/each

Tesco Ripe & Ready Twin Pack Avocados

£ 1.80
£0.90/each

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.95
£0.16/each

Tesco Sourdough Bloomer

£ 1.60
£NaN/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here