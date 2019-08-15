Tesco Sourdough Rye Bloomer

Yummy
Another great loaf from Tesco No sugar or palm oil You get what you pay for
Lovely bread why can't we get it now?
Lovely bread and we buy at least 4 a week, but not only you do not have it in the store now we can not order it online. WHY? Very disappointing for us but also some of our friends feel the same. We are sure that if we ask other customers on social media they will feel the same. Not the first product we can not get from Tesco. Like to know who decides.
Traditional bread, tastes like homemade. Just lovely!
I WOULD NOT NOW WANT TO BE WITHOUT IT!!
IT IS VERY NEAR SOUTH GERMAN BREAD I KNOW AND LIKE - I WOULD PAY MORE IF I COULD HAVE IT ALREADY SLICED - EXCELLENT FOR OPEN SANDWICHES !! [LAZY URSULA - AGE 78 !!]
Disappointing
Very disappointed, it does not say that it is best the same day, yet the use by date was the date of delivery. Did not taste fresh
Just recently tried this Rye Sourdough, lovely texture, good crust and good flavour. We liked the white Sourdough and thought we'd try the Rye, we don't make a choice, we just buy both.
Absolutely loving this Rye Sourdough it’s a bit more dense than the white variety,? Thanks for making a brown version
