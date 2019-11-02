By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ancient Grain Sourdough Bloomer

Tesco Ancient Grain Sourdough Bloomer
£ 1.60
£1.60/each
One slice
  • Energy863kJ 205kcal
    10%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1078kJ / 256kcal

Product Description

  • White loaf with mixed seeds and grains.
  • Ancient Grain Sourdough Bloomer 400g. Made with linseeds, sunflower and pumpkin seeds for extra crunch

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Sunflower Seeds (4%), Linseed (2%), Millet (2%), Pumpkin Seed (1.5%), Quinoa (0.9%), Salt, Poppy Seeds (0.4%), Malted Barley Flour.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (80g)
Energy1078kJ / 256kcal863kJ / 205kcal
Fat4.8g3.8g
Saturates0.6g0.5g
Carbohydrate40.8g32.6g
Sugars2.3g1.8g
Fibre4.5g3.6g
Protein10.1g8.1g
Salt0.7g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

A hard white sour bread with seeds

3 stars

The name is misleading everyone. It is a white sour bread with sunflower seeds, a bit on harder than normal bread topped with linseeds, quinoa. If you are like me who avoids white bread then this bread is not for you.

Quite nice.

4 stars

I think the 'ancient grain' title is misleading. It seems to be mainly standard wheat flour. It must refer to Quinoa, of which there is only a tiny fraction in this bread. Not proper sourdough bread but tolerable and free from lots of additives and chemicals. Worth noting that you can pop it under the tap when stale and cook again for 20 mins in the oven for lovely fresh bread again, so much less wasteful.

fantastic

5 stars

I only bought this bread this week and absolutely love it. Have always bought the ordinary sourdough bread but this is so much better. much better taste to it and not so dry as the original sourdough bread. Thank you as it is the only bread that I can eat so it is nice to taste something that you enjoy

Worth a try

4 stars

Not bad but I am not sure which is the ancient grain. There is no teff and I think the others are just third world.

