Tesco Ancient Grain Sourdough Bloomer

A hard white sour bread with seeds
The name is misleading everyone. It is a white sour bread with sunflower seeds, a bit on harder than normal bread topped with linseeds, quinoa. If you are like me who avoids white bread then this bread is not for you.
Quite nice.
I think the 'ancient grain' title is misleading. It seems to be mainly standard wheat flour. It must refer to Quinoa, of which there is only a tiny fraction in this bread. Not proper sourdough bread but tolerable and free from lots of additives and chemicals. Worth noting that you can pop it under the tap when stale and cook again for 20 mins in the oven for lovely fresh bread again, so much less wasteful.
fantastic
I only bought this bread this week and absolutely love it. Have always bought the ordinary sourdough bread but this is so much better. much better taste to it and not so dry as the original sourdough bread. Thank you as it is the only bread that I can eat so it is nice to taste something that you enjoy
Worth a try
Not bad but I am not sure which is the ancient grain. There is no teff and I think the others are just third world.