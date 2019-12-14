By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Quorn Vegan Smoky Ham Free Slice 100G

4(5)Write a review
Quorn Vegan Smoky Ham Free Slice 100G
£ 2.00
£2.00/100g
Per 1/4 Pack
  • Energy105kJ 25kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.43g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 420kJ

Product Description

  • Meat free smoked ham flavour deli slices, made with mycoprotein
  • This product is packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Proudly meat free
  • Satisfying simple
  • Gluten free
  • Totally vegan
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (78%), Water, Natural Flavourings (contain Smoked Flavourings, Colour: Iron Oxide), Gelling Agents: Agar, Locust Bean Gum, Potato Protein, Salt, Pea Fibre, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep refrigerated & use by date shown on the front of pack.Once opened eat within 2 days. Not suitable for home freezing. Use By: See Front of Pack

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per 1/4 Pack
Energy 420kJ105kJ
-101kcal25kcal
Fat 2.5g0.6g
of which saturates 0.6g0.2g
Carbohydrate 1.7g0.4g
of which sugars <0.5g<0.5g
Fibre 8.5g2.1g
Protein 14g3.4g
Salt 1.7g0.43g
Serves 4--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty in my opinion, I buy these regularly!

5 stars

Very tasty in my opinion, I buy these regularly!

Yum!

5 stars

So love this!

Weird tasting and covered in slime

1 stars

Disgusting. The slices are coated in some sort of slime, I suppose to stop them from sticking to each other but it feels gross to eat. The taste is unpleasant and weird. Vegan or not, I shall never buy these again.

So versatile; can be used to make A+ vegan bacon!

5 stars

A total staple in my household; so glad Tesco have finally started selling these. Very similar to real ham and so versatile - great in sandwiches, on pizza, or even fried until crispy and then you have easy vegan bacon! Totally recommend to anyone looking to cut down on processed meat, and vegans/vegetarians alike.

really nice.

4 stars

really nice.

Usually bought next

Quorn Vegan Chicken Free Slices 100G

£ 2.00
£2.00/100g

Free From Violife Sliced Cheese Alternative 200G

£ 2.50
£12.50/kg

Quorn Vegetarian Ham Slices 170G

£ 2.50
£14.71/kg

Offer

Quorn Vegetarian Chicken Slices 170G

£ 2.50
£14.71/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here