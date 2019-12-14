Quorn Vegan Smoky Ham Free Slice 100G

Very tasty in my opinion, I buy these regularly!
Very tasty in my opinion, I buy these regularly!
Yum!
So love this!
Weird tasting and covered in slime
Disgusting. The slices are coated in some sort of slime, I suppose to stop them from sticking to each other but it feels gross to eat. The taste is unpleasant and weird. Vegan or not, I shall never buy these again.
So versatile; can be used to make A+ vegan bacon!
A total staple in my household; so glad Tesco have finally started selling these. Very similar to real ham and so versatile - great in sandwiches, on pizza, or even fried until crispy and then you have easy vegan bacon! Totally recommend to anyone looking to cut down on processed meat, and vegans/vegetarians alike.
really nice.
really nice.