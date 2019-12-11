By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quorn Vegan Chicken Free Slices 100G

3(6)Write a review
£ 2.00
£2.00/100g
Per 1/4 Pack
  • Energy98kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.33g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 393kJ

Product Description

  • Meat free chicken flavour deli slices, made with mycoprotein
  • This product is packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Proudly meat free
  • Satisfying simple
  • High in protein
  • Gluten free
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Totally vegan
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 100g
  • Low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (83%), Water, Natural Flavourings, Gelling Agents: Agar, Locust Bean Gum, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep refrigerated & use by date shown on the front of pack.Once opened eat within 2 days. Not suitable for home freezing. Use By: See Front of Pack

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per 1/4 Pack
Energy 393kJ98kJ
-94kcal24kcal
Fat 2.3g0.6g
of which saturates 0.6g0.2g
Carbohydrate 4.1g1.0g
of which sugars <0.5g<0.5g
Fibre 6.2g1.6g
Protein 11g2.8g
Salt 1.3g0.33g
Serves 4--

6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Gorgeous.

5 stars

I love these way more than the vegetarian version. So much that I make a special trip to Tesco just to buy the vegan slices. They are delicious in sandwiches, salads or just straight out of the packet! It's all about individual tastes, some like the Quorn veggie slices others prefer the vegan. P.S. I have never had any that are slimy.

Vegan version is slimy and gross

2 stars

The vegan ones are slimy and gross. The vegetarian ones are five star great. I'm all for vegan over vegetarian where possible, but Quorn have really failed with this product, it's inedible.

Much better for ditching eggs out of the recipe!

5 stars

Taste great in sandwiches and without the animal cruelty from the egg and meat industries. What's not to like! I crips up the smoked ham ones and use them for a bacon substitute. I use these chicken ones in sarnies and also heat through and use with a roast dinner.

I am Vegetarian, not a Vegan

1 stars

I am a vegetarian and have been since I was a child which is over 40 years. This was a substitution and I didn't like the taste. I want vegetarian food, not vegan. I hope you will continue to sell vegetarian food.

Tasty vegan meat substitute

4 stars

Great texture, mild flavour but I guess that's similar to its non-vegan counterpart! I personally prefer the Quorn Smoky Ham Free Slices, but these are still a tasty alternative. They work brilliantly in sandwiches, on pizza and in pasta dishes. Totally recommend to anyone looking to cut down on processed meat, and vegans/vegetarians alike.

The vegetarian slices were lovely But the vegan sl

1 stars

The vegetarian slices were lovely But the vegan slices are rubbish Tastes like plastic

