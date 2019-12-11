Quorn Vegan Chicken Free Slices 100G

Gorgeous.
I love these way more than the vegetarian version. So much that I make a special trip to Tesco just to buy the vegan slices. They are delicious in sandwiches, salads or just straight out of the packet! It's all about individual tastes, some like the Quorn veggie slices others prefer the vegan. P.S. I have never had any that are slimy.
Vegan version is slimy and gross
The vegan ones are slimy and gross. The vegetarian ones are five star great. I'm all for vegan over vegetarian where possible, but Quorn have really failed with this product, it's inedible.
Much better for ditching eggs out of the recipe!
Taste great in sandwiches and without the animal cruelty from the egg and meat industries. What's not to like! I crips up the smoked ham ones and use them for a bacon substitute. I use these chicken ones in sarnies and also heat through and use with a roast dinner.
I am Vegetarian, not a Vegan
I am a vegetarian and have been since I was a child which is over 40 years. This was a substitution and I didn't like the taste. I want vegetarian food, not vegan. I hope you will continue to sell vegetarian food.
Tasty vegan meat substitute
Great texture, mild flavour but I guess that's similar to its non-vegan counterpart! I personally prefer the Quorn Smoky Ham Free Slices, but these are still a tasty alternative. They work brilliantly in sandwiches, on pizza and in pasta dishes. Totally recommend to anyone looking to cut down on processed meat, and vegans/vegetarians alike.
The vegetarian slices were lovely But the vegan sl
The vegetarian slices were lovely But the vegan slices are rubbish Tastes like plastic