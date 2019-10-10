Vivera Shwarma Kebab 175G

The taste is excellent not what I expected but it
The taste is excellent not what I expected but it was what I hoped it would be. Will definitely buy it again.
Great tasting protein packed food
delicious in a pitta with homous and salad hope Tesco extend their range of this product
Shwarma pittas for a great supper.
Saturday night dinner treat in front of the TV. Warm the shwarma, open a bag of your favourite leafy salad, finely slice some onions and open a bottle of garlic sauce. Open the pocket in some pitta breads, stuff with shwarma, salad, onions and top with garlic sauce. So good and so much cheaper than take away! Healthier too!
who says vegan doesnt taste good yummy
Vegan and very tasty bit too much grease but very surprised its really good. i grilled onions mushrooms and then put them on top of the kebab fake meat. wrapped into wraps. very tasty no animals killed bonus. would defintely buy again. i like it has no salt no sugar better for health. would like to see it organic and cold pressed better healthy oils like grapseed or advodao oil organic.
Healthy home made Kababs!!!
All you need is this, pita and salad... they were easy, cheap and a great hit.. even with a 1 year old!
Very good, would recommend to anyone looking for a
Very good, would recommend to anyone looking for a change from meat, also tried the Oumphkebab, but this is better.
Couldn’t get the taste out of my mouth
Was recommended by a vegan friend, however I did not like the taste (similar to Chinese five spice?!) and it was greasier than similar meat I would eat
Better than the traditional version!
This is even better than the traditional pork based Shwarma! All five of us prefer this and it's vegatarian too. Really nice in a pita with some salad and garlic sauce.
tasty.
very tasty. I added it to pizza,curry and pasta.
Delicious shwarma - fave vegan option
Delicious! I cook it in a bit of oil/water and add ketchup and siracha sauce.. let it caramelise a little. Then serve it in a wrap. A lot of non-vegan friends of mine have tried and been amazed at texture and taste. Also high in protein, iron, what else could I ask for?!