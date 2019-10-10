By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vivera Shwarma Kebab 175G

Vivera Shwarma Kebab 175G
£ 3.00
£1.72/100g
Per 100 g
  • Energy625 kJ 150 kcal
Product Description

  • Plant-based slices made from rehydrated soya protein and seasoned with shawarma herbs. This product contains added iron and vitamin B12.
  • Change the World
  • Bite by Bite
  • We believe life is better when you eat less meat. So, we want to help people make their change with our delicious plant-based meat. Join us and feed the Goodness Revolution! #MoreLifeLessMeat
  • Product packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • 100% plant-based
  • High in protein
  • Source of vitamin B12 and iron
  • Prepared to a vegan recipe
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 175G
Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Soya Protein* [88%], Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Vinegar, Herbs and Spices, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Dried Vegetables [Paprika, Onion], Water, Garlic, Maltodextrin, Paprika Concentrate, Vitamins and Minerals [Iron, Vitamin B12], *This ingredient is not only from the Netherlands, but also from non-EU countries

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5 °C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. Suitable for home freezing. This product has been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions without affecting the quality of or safety of the product. Once frozen use within 1 month. For use by date see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry on medium: approx. 5 mins.

Preparation and Usage

  • Please cook me before eating.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Vivera B.V.,
  • Handelsweg 9,
  • 7451 PJ Holten,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Vivera B.V.
  • Handelsweg 9,
  • 7451 PJ Holten,
  • The Netherlands.
  • vivera.com / info@vivera.com

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gRI* per 100 g
Energy 625 kJ / 150 kcal7 %
Fats6.9 g10 %
of which saturates 0.8 g4 %
Carbohydrates5.3 g2 %
of which sugars 0.4 g< 0.5%
Dietary fibre 4.4 g-
Protein 15 g29 %
Salt 1.1 g19 %
Iron 2.1 mg (15 %**)-
Vitamin B12 0.38 µg (15 %**)-
*= Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
**=Reference intake of vitamins and minerals--

The taste is excellent not what I expected but it

5 stars

The taste is excellent not what I expected but it was what I hoped it would be. Will definitely buy it again.

Great tasting protein packed food

5 stars

delicious in a pitta with homous and salad hope Tesco extend their range of this product

Shwarma pittas for a great supper.

5 stars

Saturday night dinner treat in front of the TV. Warm the shwarma, open a bag of your favourite leafy salad, finely slice some onions and open a bottle of garlic sauce. Open the pocket in some pitta breads, stuff with shwarma, salad, onions and top with garlic sauce. So good and so much cheaper than take away! Healthier too!

who says vegan doesnt taste good yummy

5 stars

Vegan and very tasty bit too much grease but very surprised its really good. i grilled onions mushrooms and then put them on top of the kebab fake meat. wrapped into wraps. very tasty no animals killed bonus. would defintely buy again. i like it has no salt no sugar better for health. would like to see it organic and cold pressed better healthy oils like grapseed or advodao oil organic.

Healthy home made Kababs!!!

5 stars

All you need is this, pita and salad... they were easy, cheap and a great hit.. even with a 1 year old!

Very good, would recommend to anyone looking for a

5 stars

Very good, would recommend to anyone looking for a change from meat, also tried the Oumphkebab, but this is better.

Couldn’t get the taste out of my mouth

1 stars

Was recommended by a vegan friend, however I did not like the taste (similar to Chinese five spice?!) and it was greasier than similar meat I would eat

Better than the traditional version!

5 stars

This is even better than the traditional pork based Shwarma! All five of us prefer this and it's vegatarian too. Really nice in a pita with some salad and garlic sauce.

tasty.

5 stars

very tasty. I added it to pizza,curry and pasta.

Delicious shwarma - fave vegan option

5 stars

Delicious! I cook it in a bit of oil/water and add ketchup and siracha sauce.. let it caramelise a little. Then serve it in a wrap. A lot of non-vegan friends of mine have tried and been amazed at texture and taste. Also high in protein, iron, what else could I ask for?!

