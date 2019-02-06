By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Creamfields Cottage Cheese Low Fat 300G

1(2)Write a review
Creamfields Cottage Cheese Low Fat 300G
£ 0.64
£2.14/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy80kJ 19kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 265kJ / 63kcal

Product Description

  • Low fat cottage cheese.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cottage Cheese (Milk), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy265kJ / 63kcal80kJ / 19kcal
Fat0.6g0.2g
Saturates0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate5.1g1.5g
Sugars4.4g1.3g
Fibre0g0g
Protein9.2g2.8g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

not good

1 stars

not very nice, more like a cheap cream cheese, consistency is all wrong

didn't have that clean fresh taste of normal cotta

1 stars

didn't have that clean fresh taste of normal cottage cheese,couldn't eat it .

Usually bought next

Creamfields Soft Cheese 200G

£ 0.49
£2.45/kg

Creamfields Mozzarella 210G

£ 0.45
£3.60/kg

Tesco 2 British Chicken Breast Fillets 300G

£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here