Creamfields Cottage Cheese Low Fat 300G

not good
not very nice, more like a cheap cream cheese, consistency is all wrong
didn't have that clean fresh taste of normal cotta
didn't have that clean fresh taste of normal cottage cheese,couldn't eat it .
Typical values per 100g: Energy 265kJ / 63kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cottage Cheese (Milk), Salt.
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.
Lid. Plastic check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|265kJ / 63kcal
|80kJ / 19kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|5.1g
|1.5g
|Sugars
|4.4g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|9.2g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
