By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Eastmans Brussels Pate 175G

5(4)Write a review
Eastmans Brussels Pate 175G
£ 0.45
£0.26/100g
1/5 of a pack
  • Energy375kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1071kJ / 258kcal

Product Description

  • A smooth pork fat and pork liver pâté.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Eastman's Smooth Brussels Pâté
  • Proper tasty
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Fat (32%), Pork Liver (32%), Water, Pork Rind, Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Potato Starch, Spices, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate), Onion Powder, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack (35g)
Energy1071kJ / 258kcal375kJ / 90kcal
Fat21.4g7.5g
Saturates7.3g2.6g
Carbohydrate5.0g1.8g
Sugars2.4g0.8g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein11.2g3.9g
Salt1.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great taste Eastmans

5 stars

You cant beat this for the price. Lovely taste and ideal as a quick snack on toast. I buy both this and the Ardennes when I am shopping!! Well done Tesco!

My favourite pate, even against other much more ex

5 stars

My favourite pate, even against other much more expensive offerings. its probably my favourite "Tesco thing", specially spread thinly on buttered toast for a quick and very easy snack.

Good flavour

5 stars

Good bulk standard pate. Nice flavour. Perfect for toast.

go to eastmans

5 stars

very tasty indeed and lovely price

Usually bought next

Tesco Cream Crackers 300G

£ 0.40
£0.13/100g

Tesco White Medium Bread 800G

£ 0.59
£0.07/100g

Creamfields Soft Cheese 200G

£ 0.49
£2.45/kg

Tesco Coleslaw 180G

£ 0.59
£0.33/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here