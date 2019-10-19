Eastmans Brussels Pate 175G

Great taste Eastmans
You cant beat this for the price. Lovely taste and ideal as a quick snack on toast. I buy both this and the Ardennes when I am shopping!! Well done Tesco!
My favourite pate, even against other much more expensive offerings. its probably my favourite "Tesco thing", specially spread thinly on buttered toast for a quick and very easy snack.
Good flavour
Good bulk standard pate. Nice flavour. Perfect for toast.
go to eastmans
very tasty indeed and lovely price