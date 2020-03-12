By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hearty Food Co. Curry Sauce 440G

4(7)Write a review
Hearty Food Co. Curry Sauce 440G
£ 0.28
£0.06/100g
1/4 of a jar (110g)
  • Energy240kJ 57kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars5.3g
    6%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 218kJ / 52kcal

Product Description

  • A mild curry sauce with tomato purée, sultanas and coconut.
  • At the HEARTY FOOD Co., we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • At the HEARTY FOOD Co., we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Pack size: 440G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Tomato Purée (9%), Onion, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Sultanas, Salt, Turmeric, Creamed Coconut, Coriander, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Rice Flour, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Fenugreek, Cumin Seed, Desiccated Coconut, Mustard Seed, Ginger, Black Pepper, Paprika, Nutmeg, Chilli, Fennel Seed.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

440g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar
Energy218kJ / 52kcal240kJ / 57kcal
Fat1.2g1.3g
Saturates0.9g1.0g
Carbohydrate9.2g10.1g
Sugars4.8g5.3g
Fibre1.1g1.2g
Protein0.5g0.6g
Salt0.8g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Used to be good, now not so

2 stars

Either we got a dud jar or they have changed the recipe, used to really like this curry, thought it was really bland

Excellent basic curry sauce, loved it !

5 stars

Good basic curry sauce. I made chicken curry with it, adding some additional spices, bit of chilli powder, curry powder and cumin. The texture and flavour was very good, and we thoroughly enjoyed our curry. At 30p it was an excellent buy. As an added plus there is no gluten in this. I will be stocking up on my next shop.

Terrible

1 stars

Terrible no curry flavour had to really spice it up but still lacking something

Smashing for a chicken curry

5 stars

Tried all the curry sauces we could find to please my fussy mother and out of desperation we tried this. What a revelation. Creamy, tasty and she loved it. She was gobsmacked when she found out how cheap it was.

Would recommend

4 stars

Great tasting add to ingredients and a way you go 20 minutes cooked

I love this, such good value for a quick, easy and

5 stars

I love this, such good value for a quick, easy and cheap dinner. I just have this with 2 tins of chickpeas and a bit of spinach for extra healthiness and it makes 4 filling servings.

What can I say?? 30p for a large jar of sauce that

5 stars

What can I say?? 30p for a large jar of sauce that was plenty for a batch cook. Super tasty, I would choose it over a lot of the premium brand sauces. Am going to add a few to my order. Amazing price for a decent product.

Usually bought next

Hearty Food Co. Sweet & Sour Sauce 440G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.52
£0.12/100g

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Microwave Basmati Rice 250G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.45
£1.80/kg

Aldi Price Match

Grower Harvest Long Grain Rice 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.45
£0.45/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Microwave Long Grain Rice 250G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.45
£1.80/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here