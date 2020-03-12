Hearty Food Co. Curry Sauce 440G

Used to be good, now not so
Either we got a dud jar or they have changed the recipe, used to really like this curry, thought it was really bland
Excellent basic curry sauce, loved it !
Good basic curry sauce. I made chicken curry with it, adding some additional spices, bit of chilli powder, curry powder and cumin. The texture and flavour was very good, and we thoroughly enjoyed our curry. At 30p it was an excellent buy. As an added plus there is no gluten in this. I will be stocking up on my next shop.
Terrible
Terrible no curry flavour had to really spice it up but still lacking something
Smashing for a chicken curry
Tried all the curry sauces we could find to please my fussy mother and out of desperation we tried this. What a revelation. Creamy, tasty and she loved it. She was gobsmacked when she found out how cheap it was.
Would recommend
Great tasting add to ingredients and a way you go 20 minutes cooked
I love this, such good value for a quick, easy and cheap dinner. I just have this with 2 tins of chickpeas and a bit of spinach for extra healthiness and it makes 4 filling servings.
What can I say?? 30p for a large jar of sauce that was plenty for a batch cook. Super tasty, I would choose it over a lot of the premium brand sauces. Am going to add a few to my order. Amazing price for a decent product.