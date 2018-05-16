By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Step Madras Cooking Sauce 360G

Tesco 2 Step Madras Cooking Sauce 360G
£ 1.10
£0.31/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy334kJ 80kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 371kJ / 89kcal

Product Description

  • Hot and spicy sauce with tomato purée and onions.
  • A TASTE OF INDIA With a fiery blend of spices to lock in aroma and flavour
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée (52%), Onion (19%), Water, Sugar, Dried Fried Onion (Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Onion, Salt), Modified Maize Starch, Ground Turmeric, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Ground Cumin, Ground Coriander, Salt, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Coriander, Ground Paprika, Chilli Powder, Rice Flour, Dried Chilli, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Ground Fenugreek, Ground Nutmeg, Colours (Paprika Extract, Plain Caramel), Ground Cassia, Allspice, Ground Ginger, Black Pepper, Ground Clove, Ground Cinnamon, Ground Cardamom, Ground Fennel, Fenugreek Leaf, Dill, Flavouring, Mace, Parsley, Aniseed.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling Cap. Plastic check local recycling Foil. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

360g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (90g)
Energy371kJ / 89kcal334kJ / 80kcal
Fat3.3g3.0g
Saturates0.8g0.7g
Carbohydrate12.0g10.8g
Sugars6.9g6.2g
Fibre1.8g1.6g
Protein1.8g1.6g
Salt0.7g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

