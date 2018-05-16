Tesco 2 Step Madras Cooking Sauce 360G

- Energy334kJ 80kcal4%
- Fat3.0g4%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars6.2g7%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 371kJ / 89kcal
Product Description
- Hot and spicy sauce with tomato purée and onions.
- A TASTE OF INDIA With a fiery blend of spices to lock in aroma and flavour
- Pack size: 360g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée (52%), Onion (19%), Water, Sugar, Dried Fried Onion (Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Onion, Salt), Modified Maize Starch, Ground Turmeric, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Ground Cumin, Ground Coriander, Salt, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Coriander, Ground Paprika, Chilli Powder, Rice Flour, Dried Chilli, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Ground Fenugreek, Ground Nutmeg, Colours (Paprika Extract, Plain Caramel), Ground Cassia, Allspice, Ground Ginger, Black Pepper, Ground Clove, Ground Cinnamon, Ground Cardamom, Ground Fennel, Fenugreek Leaf, Dill, Flavouring, Mace, Parsley, Aniseed.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling Cap. Plastic check local recycling Foil. Metal check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
360g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a jar (90g)
|Energy
|371kJ / 89kcal
|334kJ / 80kcal
|Fat
|3.3g
|3.0g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|12.0g
|10.8g
|Sugars
|6.9g
|6.2g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|1.6g
|Protein
|1.8g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
