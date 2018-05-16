By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Korma 2 Step Kit 360G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Korma 2 Step Kit 360G
£ 1.10
£0.31/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy440kJ 105kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 488kJ / 117kcal

Product Description

  • A mild curry sauce with coconut and spices.
  • A TASTE OF INDIA With a delicate blend of spices to lock in aroma and flavour
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Tomato, Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Coconut (5%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Ginger Purée, Desiccated Coconut (1.5%), Ground Coriander, Salt, Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Ground Cardamom, Ground Cumin, Ground Turmeric, Ground Cinnamon, Ground Clove, Chilli Powder, Ground Nutmeg, Ground Ginger, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper, Flavouring, White Pepper, Ground Fenugreek, Ground Fennel, Ground Cassia, Star Anise, Allspice, Bay Leaf, Ground Mustard Seed, Dill, Mace, Ground Paprika, Aniseed.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling Cap. Plastic check local recycling Foil. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

360g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (90g)
Energy488kJ / 117kcal440kJ / 105kcal
Fat7.0g6.3g
Saturates5.6g5.0g
Carbohydrate11.2g10.1g
Sugars5.5g5.0g
Fibre1.9g1.7g
Protein1.4g1.3g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

