Stockwell & Co Stewed Steak & Gravy 400G

IT WAS NOT BAD,I USED FOR A CASSEROLE BUT IT WENT STRINGY,WOULD NOT USE AGAIN FOR THIS ,I WOULD BUY FRESH MEAT FOR A CASSEROLE.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 493kJ / 117kcal
INGREDIENTS: Beef (65%), Beef Stock [Water, Beef Extract, Yeast Extract, Chicory Fibre, Salt, Sugar, Cornflour, Onion Concentrate, Black Pepper], Tomato Purée, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Modified Maize Starch, Cornflour, Salt, Ground Bay Leaf, Black Pepper.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave.
MICROWAVE 800W 3 mins/900W 2½ mins.
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 2 mins (800W) 1½ mins (900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for 1 minute (800W/900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.
Hob
Instructions: HOB 4-5 mins. Empty the contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil.
Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K or Ireland
2 Servings
Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
400 g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|493kJ / 117kcal
|986kJ / 235kcal
|Fat
|4.8g
|9.6g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|8.8g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|14.1g
|28.2g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
