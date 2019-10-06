By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stockwell & Co Stewed Steak & Gravy 400G

3(1)Write a review
£ 1.59
£3.98/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy986kJ 235kcal
    12%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 493kJ / 117kcal

Product Description

  • Pieces of beef in gravy.
  • Exclusively at TESCO T.E Stockwell Since 1924 Stockwell & Co For quality & value
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (65%), Beef Stock [Water, Beef Extract, Yeast Extract, Chicory Fibre, Salt, Sugar, Cornflour, Onion Concentrate, Black Pepper], Tomato Purée, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Modified Maize Starch, Cornflour, Salt, Ground Bay Leaf, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave.
MICROWAVE 800W 3 mins/900W 2½ mins.
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 2 mins (800W) 1½ mins (900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for 1 minute (800W/900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: HOB 4-5 mins. Empty the contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400 g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy493kJ / 117kcal986kJ / 235kcal
Fat4.8g9.6g
Saturates2.4g4.8g
Carbohydrate4.4g8.8g
Sugars0.3g0.6g
Fibre0.1g0.2g
Protein14.1g28.2g
Salt0.7g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

3

3 stars

IT WAS NOT BAD,I USED FOR A CASSEROLE BUT IT WENT STRINGY,WOULD NOT USE AGAIN FOR THIS ,I WOULD BUY FRESH MEAT FOR A CASSEROLE.

