Stockwell & Co Chilli Con Carne 392G

Cheap Dinner sorted
Perfect for a quick cheap dinner, slap it on a Baked Potato, Baguette, or Nachos and cover in cheese. The meat content is low but the kidney beans make up for it and it tastes great too!
Good larder cupboard standby.
Excellent standby to fill jacket potatoes (enough for two) for quick and tasty lunch served with a green salad. Not too hot, but you know you're eating chilli!
Great filling meal
I added a few chillis from a jar and a splash of Lea Perkins, bit of cheese over the top and some toast, great cheap, filling meal
Good values
If you like chilli, you’ll love this
For the price, this is an excellent chilli. There is no difference in quality to others costing three times as much. 5/5.
None better.
Over many years I have tried many brands of frozen, chilled and tinned Chilli Con Carne. I even seem to remember trying to make it from scratch involving soaking dried red kidney beans overnight. None of the aforementioned tasted any better than this brand although many were three times or more as expensive. As with all most prepared chilli/curry, if you want it hotter just add a shake of cayenne pepper,
Excellent - apart from the apparently added sugar!
Full of flavour and a great accompaniment for a baked potato. One star removed because it seems to have added sugar which it really doesn't need.
Nice and Spicy
Phew this is a bit spicy! But tastes great if you like hot chilli.
Beautiful
Very nice chilli