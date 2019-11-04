By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stockwell & Co Chilli Con Carne 392G

5(9)Write a review
Stockwell & Co Chilli Con Carne 392G
£ 0.60
£1.54/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy840kJ 200kcal
    10%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 429kJ / 102kcal

Product Description

  • Minced beef with red kidney beans and textured wheat protein in a mildly spiced tomato sauce.
  • Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table – at a price that's always right. Minced beef with red kidney beans and textured wheat protein in a mildly spiced tomato sauce.
  • Pack size: 392g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée, Red Kidney Beans (22%), Beef (16%), Rehydrated Dried Onion, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Textured Wheat Protein (1%) [Wheat Gluten, Malted Barley Extract], Cumin Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Sugar, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Powder, Oregano, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results, microwave heat.
MICROWAVE Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Microwave for 800W 2 mins / 900W 1 mins 20 secs. Stir, then microwave for 800W/900W 1 minute. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: HOB 4-5 mins. Empty the contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

392g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy429kJ / 102kcal840kJ / 200kcal
Fat2.6g5.1g
Saturates1.1g2.2g
Carbohydrate11.1g21.8g
Sugars2.6g5.1g
Fibre1.8g3.5g
Protein7.6g14.9g
Salt0.6g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Cheap Dinner sorted

5 stars

Perfect for a quick cheap dinner, slap it on a Baked Potato, Baguette, or Nachos and cover in cheese. The meat content is low but the kidney beans make up for it and it tastes great too!

Good larder cupboard standby.

5 stars

Excellent standby to fill jacket potatoes (enough for two) for quick and tasty lunch served with a green salad. Not too hot, but you know you're eating chilli!

Great filling meal

4 stars

I added a few chillis from a jar and a splash of Lea Perkins, bit of cheese over the top and some toast, great cheap, filling meal

Good values

5 stars

Good values

If you like chilli, you’ll love this

5 stars

For the price, this is an excellent chilli. There is no difference in quality to others costing three times as much. 5/5.

None better.

5 stars

Over many years I have tried many brands of frozen, chilled and tinned Chilli Con Carne. I even seem to remember trying to make it from scratch involving soaking dried red kidney beans overnight. None of the aforementioned tasted any better than this brand although many were three times or more as expensive. As with all most prepared chilli/curry, if you want it hotter just add a shake of cayenne pepper,

Excellent - apart from the apparently added sugar!

4 stars

Full of flavour and a great accompaniment for a baked potato. One star removed because it seems to have added sugar which it really doesn't need.

Nice and Spicy

5 stars

Phew this is a bit spicy! But tastes great if you like hot chilli.

Beautiful

5 stars

Very nice chilli

