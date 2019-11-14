Stockwell & Co Chicken Curry With Vegetable 392G

Brilliant really tasty and really cheap. Was pleas
Brilliant really tasty and really cheap. Was pleasantly surprised how good it was.
Much better than thought
Was much better than thought it would be,very tasty mild curry with plenty of chicken in,low calorie too so deffo get this again
Passable
It's not bad for a tinned curry but by not bad I mean bland and inoffensive. Perhaps I'm just not used to carrots and potato in any curry I make but it's edible and it has some chicken in it although it has more carrot and potato, onion too supposedly. The ingredients show a lot of spices added but you would be hard pushed to tell as it's very bland. This said however if I had a few tins of this in the cupboard for emergencies I would not feel too aggrieved if I had to eat them.
Value for money. A helping hand for making curry for the family and the homeless. And it tastes good!!
Give it a go
I wasn't sure whether this would be nice but I was pleasantly surprised at how good it tasted! Great consistency, goood ratio of chicken and vegetables. Definitely a worth a try.
Most impressed
Nice almost Fruity taste milder curry as expected, vegetables good excellent value for money.
Good for its price
The standard chip-shop curry sauce with more chicken than expected - good with chips, or dress it up a bit with the addition of some fresh (or frozen) peppers.