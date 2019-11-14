By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Stockwell & Co Chicken Curry With Vegetable 392G

4(7)Write a review
Stockwell & Co Chicken Curry With Vegetable 392G
£ 0.59
£1.51/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy554kJ 132kcal
    7%
  • Fat2.7g
    4%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars4.5g
    5%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 283kJ / 67kcal

Product Description

  • Vegetables and chicken breast pieces in a mild curry sauce.
  • Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table – at a price that's always right. Vegetables and chicken breast pieces in a mild curry sauce.
  • Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table – at a price that's always right. Vegetables and chicken breast pieces in a mild curry sauce.
  • Pack size: 392g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Vegetables (33%), Cooked Chicken Breast (14%) [Chicken Breast, Salt], Tomato Purée, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Apple Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Cornflour, Chicken Fat, Sultanas, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder, Garlic Powder, Cardamom, Chilli Powder, Fennel, Caraway, Ginger Powder, Cassia, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Clove Powder, Fenugreek, Pimento Powder, Nutmeg, Cinnamon Powder, Black Pepper Extract.

Vegetables in Varying Proportions: Carrot, Potato, Onion.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results, microwave heat.
MICROWAVE Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Microwave for 800W 2 mins/900W 1 mins 20 secs. Stir, then microwave for 800W/900W 1 minute. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: HOB 4-5 mins. Empty the contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

392g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy283kJ / 67kcal554kJ / 132kcal
Fat1.4g2.7g
Saturates0.3g0.6g
Carbohydrate8.0g15.7g
Sugars2.3g4.5g
Fibre2.3g4.5g
Protein4.5g8.8g
Salt0.6g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant really tasty and really cheap. Was pleas

5 stars

Brilliant really tasty and really cheap. Was pleasantly surprised how good it was.

Much better than thought

5 stars

Was much better than thought it would be,very tasty mild curry with plenty of chicken in,low calorie too so deffo get this again

Passable

3 stars

It's not bad for a tinned curry but by not bad I mean bland and inoffensive. Perhaps I'm just not used to carrots and potato in any curry I make but it's edible and it has some chicken in it although it has more carrot and potato, onion too supposedly. The ingredients show a lot of spices added but you would be hard pushed to tell as it's very bland. This said however if I had a few tins of this in the cupboard for emergencies I would not feel too aggrieved if I had to eat them.

Value 4 money.Great making food 4 family&homeless.

4 stars

Value for money. A helping hand for making curry for the family and the homeless. And it tastes good!!

Give it a go

4 stars

I wasn't sure whether this would be nice but I was pleasantly surprised at how good it tasted! Great consistency, goood ratio of chicken and vegetables. Definitely a worth a try.

Most impressed

4 stars

Nice almost Fruity taste milder curry as expected, vegetables good excellent value for money.

Good for its price

3 stars

The standard chip-shop curry sauce with more chicken than expected - good with chips, or dress it up a bit with the addition of some fresh (or frozen) peppers.

Usually bought next

Stockwell & Co Chilli Con Carne 392G

£ 0.60
£1.54/kg

Tesco Meatballs In Tomato Sauce 395G

£ 0.60
£1.52/kg

Stockwell & Co Spaghetti Bolognese 400G

£ 0.40
£0.10/100g

Stockwell & Co Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 420G

£ 0.22
£0.52/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here