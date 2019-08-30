Tesco Mackerel In Hot Sauce 125G
- Energy537kJ 129kcal6%
- Fat9.1g13%
- Saturates1.8g9%
- Sugars3.0g3%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 852kJ / 205kcal
Product Description
- Mackerel fillets in Sriracha sauce.
- IN HOT CHILLI SAUCE
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Mackerel (Fish) (65%), Sriracha paste, Water, Tomato Purée, Salt.
Sriracha paste contains: Red Chilli, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.
Produce of
Caught in the NE Atlantic – North Sea, Produced in U.K., Scotland
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Can. Metal widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
125g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a can (63g)
|Energy
|852kJ / 205kcal
|537kJ / 129kcal
|Fat
|14.4g
|9.1g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|5.0g
|3.1g
|Sugars
|4.7g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Protein
|13.7g
|8.6g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
