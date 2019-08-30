By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mackerel In Hot Sauce 125G

Tesco Mackerel In Hot Sauce 125G
£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Offer

½ of a can
  • Energy537kJ 129kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.1g
    13%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 852kJ / 205kcal

Product Description

  • Mackerel fillets in Sriracha sauce.
  • IN HOT CHILLI SAUCE
  
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Mackerel (Fish) (65%), Sriracha paste, Water, Tomato Purée, Salt.

Sriracha paste contains: Red Chilli, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Caught in the NE Atlantic – North Sea, Produced in U.K., Scotland

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (63g)
Energy852kJ / 205kcal537kJ / 129kcal
Fat14.4g9.1g
Saturates2.9g1.8g
Carbohydrate5.0g3.1g
Sugars4.7g3.0g
Fibre0.2g0.1g
Protein13.7g8.6g
Salt1.4g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

