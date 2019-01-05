Tesco Mackerel In Bbq Sauce 125G

Saddle Up Cowboys...
Tesco’s newest addition to the tinned mackerel collection represents a vibrant option for those thrill seekers who make this wonderful fish an important part of their lives. The flavours are delicately balanced: a significant tomato base with spices that conjure that smokey bbq flavour we all know and love. Hold onto your cowboy hats and fishing rods because the taste of Texas has just taken a marine dimension. Enjoy it best on two pieces of seeded brown roast with some delicate salad leaves. Overall: a great contender but I don’t see it replacing spicy tomato as the go to flavour. Great for when you want to mix things up whilst still achieving the strong sense of comfort that a tomato base brings.