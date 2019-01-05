By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mackerel In Bbq Sauce 125G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Mackerel In Bbq Sauce 125G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

1/2 of a can
  • Energy529kJ 127kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars4.7g
    5%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 839kJ / 201kcal

Product Description

  • Mackerel fillets in barbecue sauce.
  • IN BBQ SAUCE
  • IN BBQ SAUCE
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Mackerel (Fish) (65%), Water, Teriyaki sauce, Tomato Purée, Demerara Sugar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Smoked Paprika, Dried Red Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Basil, Smoke Flavouring.

Teriyaki sauce contains: Sugar, Water, Soya Sauce (Water, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Salt), Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Caught in the NE Atlantic – North Sea, Produced in U.K., Scotland

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a can (63g)
Energy839kJ / 201kcal529kJ / 127kcal
Fat12.0g7.5g
Saturates2.6g1.6g
Carbohydrate7.9g4.9g
Sugars7.5g4.7g
Fibre0.1g<0.1g
Protein15.4g9.7g
Salt0.6g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Saddle Up Cowboys...

5 stars

Tesco’s newest addition to the tinned mackerel collection represents a vibrant option for those thrill seekers who make this wonderful fish an important part of their lives. The flavours are delicately balanced: a significant tomato base with spices that conjure that smokey bbq flavour we all know and love. Hold onto your cowboy hats and fishing rods because the taste of Texas has just taken a marine dimension. Enjoy it best on two pieces of seeded brown roast with some delicate salad leaves. Overall: a great contender but I don’t see it replacing spicy tomato as the go to flavour. Great for when you want to mix things up whilst still achieving the strong sense of comfort that a tomato base brings.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here