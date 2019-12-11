Stockwell & Co Tuna Chunks In Brine 145G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
£ 0.59
£0.58/100g
½ of a can (51g)
  • Energy235kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 460kJ / 109kcal

Product Description

  • Skipjack tuna chunks in brine.
  • Tuna Chunks in Brine
  • Responsibly sourced
  • Pack size: 102g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Skipjack Tuna (Fish), Water, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in Ghana

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Drained weight

102g

Net Contents

145g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (51g)
Energy460kJ / 109kcal235kJ / 55kcal
Fat1.0g0.5g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.9g12.7g
Salt1.0g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

6 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

foreign bosy in product

1 stars

Tasted okay but found a large piece of plastic in it

Disappointed, does not taste good.

2 stars

Really disappointing, tastes bland and cheap. Won't be buying again.

Lovely

5 stars

I was dubious at first but this is actually really, really nice

Stockwell Tuna, bland

1 stars

Bought two tins, bland no taste at all. I gave the second tin to the cats, they didn’t like it either 😾

tried for the first time last week, my husband lik

5 stars

tried for the first time last week, my husband likes tuna and sweetcorn, great value, just as good as more expensive brands, going to keep buying it.

First class product at a great price.

5 stars

Tinned tuna at a price hard working families can afford, it tastes great too.

