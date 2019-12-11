Stockwell & Co Tuna Chunks In Brine 145G

foreign bosy in product
Tasted okay but found a large piece of plastic in it
Disappointed, does not taste good.
Really disappointing, tastes bland and cheap. Won't be buying again.
Lovely
I was dubious at first but this is actually really, really nice
Stockwell Tuna, bland
Bought two tins, bland no taste at all. I gave the second tin to the cats, they didn’t like it either 😾
tried for the first time last week, my husband lik
tried for the first time last week, my husband likes tuna and sweetcorn, great value, just as good as more expensive brands, going to keep buying it.
First class product at a great price.
Tinned tuna at a price hard working families can afford, it tastes great too.