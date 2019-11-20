Tesco Cherry Tomatoes In Rich Tomato Juice 400G

- Energy327kJ 78kcal4%
- Fat2.3g3%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars8.2g9%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 163kJ / 39kcal
Product Description
- Cherry tomatoes in tomato juice.
- VINE RIPENED Made with juicy whole tomatoes for intense bursts of sweetness.
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Cherry Tomato (60%), Concentrated Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: 3-4 mins
Empty contents of the can into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a can (200g)
|Energy
|163kJ / 39kcal
|327kJ / 78kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|4.1g
|8.2g
|Sugars
|4.1g
|8.2g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|5.2g
|Protein
|1.8g
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
