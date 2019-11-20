By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cherry Tomatoes In Rich Tomato Juice 400G

Tesco Cherry Tomatoes In Rich Tomato Juice 400G
£ 1.05
£2.63/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy327kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars8.2g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 163kJ / 39kcal

Product Description

  • Cherry tomatoes in tomato juice.
  • VINE RIPENED Made with juicy whole tomatoes for intense bursts of sweetness.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cherry Tomato (60%), Concentrated Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: 3-4 mins
Empty contents of the can into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (200g)
Energy163kJ / 39kcal327kJ / 78kcal
Fat1.1g2.3g
Saturates0.3g0.6g
Carbohydrate4.1g8.2g
Sugars4.1g8.2g
Fibre2.6g5.2g
Protein1.8g3.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

