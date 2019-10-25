By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Mackerel With Chipotle 110G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest Mackerel With Chipotle 110G
£ 1.35
£1.23/100g
Per serving
  • Energy1032kJ 249kcal
    12%
  • Fat20.5g
    29%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1474kJ / 355kcal

Product Description

  • Hot Smoked Mackerel Fillets with Red Pepper and Chipotle Chilli.
  • Hot Smoked Mackerel Fillets with Red Pepper and Chipotle Chilli
  • Pack size: 110g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Hot Smoked Mackerel (Fish), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Sugar, Red Pepper, Onion, Smoked Paprika, Cumin, Parsley, Chilli Powder, Chipotle Chilli, Garlic Powder, Coriander, Oregano, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Caught in the NE Atlantic – North Sea, Produced in U.K., Scotland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

70g

Net Contents

110g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (70g)
Energy1474kJ / 355kcal1032kJ / 249kcal
Fat29.3g20.5g
Saturates5.5g3.9g
Carbohydrate1.3g0.9g
Sugars0.7g0.5g
Fibre0.1g<0.1g
Protein21.6g15.1g
Salt2.1g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

The best tinned fish in any supermarket. Really de

5 stars

The best tinned fish in any supermarket. Really delicious, all the finest tinned fish range is great but this is my fabourite. Slight hint of chilli and lovely smoky mackerel. So good and a great price. I eat 3 of these a week.

Not as expected

3 stars

Well that was unexpected . "with Red Pepper and Chipotle Chilli" I thought the contents would be some mackerel fillets with chunks of red pepper and chilli . Like a canned "salad" type offering in oil. It was 2 small , almost black , coated fillets , with quite a lot of reddish oil . Wasn't unpleasant to eat , I survived , just not substantial enough for the price . Eaten with pitta bread , king prawns and "stone in" green olives.

They forgot the chipotle

3 stars

Mackerel itself is nice, maybe a touch salty, but no chipotle flavour whatsoever.

amazing mackerel

5 stars

so much better than the normal mac it was used on toast and you get 2 fillets full, will buy loads again

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Sardines With Chilli, Lime & Coriander 105G

£ 0.95
£0.91/100g

Tesco Finest Mackerel With Black Pepper 110G

£ 1.35
£1.23/100g

Tesco Finest Sardines In Paprika & Tomato Sauce 105G

£ 0.95
£0.91/100g

Tesco Skinless Boneless Scottish Mackerel In Sweet Chilli Sauce 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here