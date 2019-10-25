Tesco Finest Mackerel With Chipotle 110G

The best tinned fish in any supermarket. Really de
The best tinned fish in any supermarket. Really delicious, all the finest tinned fish range is great but this is my fabourite. Slight hint of chilli and lovely smoky mackerel. So good and a great price. I eat 3 of these a week.
Not as expected
Well that was unexpected . "with Red Pepper and Chipotle Chilli" I thought the contents would be some mackerel fillets with chunks of red pepper and chilli . Like a canned "salad" type offering in oil. It was 2 small , almost black , coated fillets , with quite a lot of reddish oil . Wasn't unpleasant to eat , I survived , just not substantial enough for the price . Eaten with pitta bread , king prawns and "stone in" green olives.
They forgot the chipotle
Mackerel itself is nice, maybe a touch salty, but no chipotle flavour whatsoever.
amazing mackerel
so much better than the normal mac it was used on toast and you get 2 fillets full, will buy loads again