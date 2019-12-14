By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stockwell & Co Salmon Paste 75G

5(6)Write a review
Stockwell & Co Salmon Paste 75G
£ 0.27
£0.36/100g
One tablespoon (15g)
  • Energy103kJ 25kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 688kJ / 165kcal

Product Description

  • Salmon paste with minced haddock.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Exclusively at TESCO T.E Stockwell Since 1924 Stockwell & Co For quality & value Salmon Paste
  • Exclusively at TESCO T.E Stockwell Since 1924 Stockwell & Co For quality & value Salmon Paste
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Minced Salmon (Fish) (42%), Water, Minced Haddock (Fish) (19%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Soya Protein Concentrate, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Sugar, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast Extract, White Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten, wheat, fish and soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using salmon and haddock from North East Atlantic

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

  • This product can contain minor bones.

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.



  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy688kJ / 165kcal103kJ / 25kcal
Fat10.3g1.5g
Saturates2.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate5.0g0.8g
Sugars1.1g0.2g
Fibre1.6g0.2g
Protein12.3g1.8g
Salt1.0g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

This product can contain minor bones.

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Good spicing, genuinely pretty good!

5 stars

I'm SO surprised by this. It's genuinely nice. The spicing is good, the flavour is punchy - it's great on toast for a quick supper. I found this by searching for a decent sardine paste and thought I'd try it. I've bought several jars since!

FILLING AND GOOD VALUE FOR MONEY

5 stars

GEOURGESLY DELICIOUS

Consistently good product at a great price.

5 stars

Consistently good product at a great price.

Good for sandwiches

5 stars

Good for sandwiches

Gorgeous

5 stars

This is absolutely delicious. Far nicer than the branded pastes. Lovely texture. Bargain.

great

4 stars

suprizing ly tasty for the money. Good buy

