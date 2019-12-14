Stockwell & Co Salmon Paste 75G

Good spicing, genuinely pretty good!
I'm SO surprised by this. It's genuinely nice. The spicing is good, the flavour is punchy - it's great on toast for a quick supper. I found this by searching for a decent sardine paste and thought I'd try it. I've bought several jars since!
FILLING AND GOOD VALUE FOR MONEY
GEOURGESLY DELICIOUS
Consistently good product at a great price.
Good for sandwiches
Gorgeous
This is absolutely delicious. Far nicer than the branded pastes. Lovely texture. Bargain.
great
suprizing ly tasty for the money. Good buy