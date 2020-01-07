We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Apple & Sultana Bars 5 X 30G

Tesco Apple & Sultana Bars 5 X 30G

£ 1.80
£12.00/kg

One bar
  • Energy381kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars18.4g
    20%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1270kJ / 301kcal

Product Description

  • Dates, dried apple and sultana bar.
  • Tesco Sultana and Apple Bars 100% cold pressed fruit Date, apple and sultana for a chewy, fruity snack
  • 100% cold pressed fruit Date, apple and sultana for a chewy, fruity snack
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Date, Dried Apple (33%), Sultanas (16%).

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya, peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Turkey

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5 x 30g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bar (30g)
Energy1270kJ / 301kcal381kJ / 90kcal
Fat0.5g0.2g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate63.8g19.1g
Sugars61.2g18.4g
Fibre14.4g4.3g
Protein3.0g0.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Better than brands

5 stars

My 1 year old loves these, so much cheaper than baby brands

