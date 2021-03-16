We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Mango & Banana Bars 5 X 30G

4(3)Write a review
Tesco Mango & Banana Bars 5 X 30G
£ 1.80
£12.00/kg
One bar
  • Energy389kJ 92kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars17.9g
    20%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1297kJ / 307kcal

Product Description

  • Dates, dried mango and dried banana bars.
  • 100% Cold Pressed Fruit Date, mango and banana for a chewy, fruity snack
  • 100% Cold Pressed Fruit Date, mango and banana for a chewy, fruity snack.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Date, Dried Mango (20%), Dried Banana (12%).

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya, peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Turkey

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5 x 30g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bar (30g)
Energy1297kJ / 307kcal389kJ / 92kcal
Fat1.5g0.4g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate63.0g18.9g
Sugars59.6g17.9g
Fibre15.2g4.5g
Protein3.0g0.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Nice healthy snack

5 stars

My 5 years old son loves them. Sweet and chewy, nice taste, I appreciate the fact that they are made of 100% fruit.

Unpleasant

2 stars

The flavour is odd and I had a hard piece of something, like a stone in mine, we threw the rest away.

on a hike, on a bike, even eat them when on strike

5 stars

This is some seriously but good stuff! Although it should be named “banana mango date bar” to be more precise. Chewy but not too much so, sweet but not over-the-top sweet, not sticky (no messy hands), and just right size wise when you need a power boost. They taste of dried bananas and date, with just a hint of mango.

