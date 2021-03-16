Tesco Mango & Banana Bars 5 X 30G

Nice healthy snack
My 5 years old son loves them. Sweet and chewy, nice taste, I appreciate the fact that they are made of 100% fruit.
Unpleasant
The flavour is odd and I had a hard piece of something, like a stone in mine, we threw the rest away.
on a hike, on a bike, even eat them when on strike
This is some seriously but good stuff! Although it should be named “banana mango date bar” to be more precise. Chewy but not too much so, sweet but not over-the-top sweet, not sticky (no messy hands), and just right size wise when you need a power boost. They taste of dried bananas and date, with just a hint of mango.