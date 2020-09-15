By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rockshore Lager 4X440ml Can

Rockshore Lager 4X440ml Can
£ 4.00
£2.28/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Irish Lager
  • An ice-cold bright golden Irish lager, for a refreshing taste reminiscent of a blast of fresh air on the rocky shore of the Irish Atlantic Coast.
  • Rockshore Irish Lager is a new, light and refreshing tasting lager from the brewers at St. James's Gate. It's inspired by the bracing refreshment of the Irish Atlantic Coast and is made from just 4 quality ingredients. It's the best light-tasting lager our brewers have ever created.
  • Rockshore Irish Lager is a light and refreshing tasting lager from the brewers at St. James's Gate
  • The taste is light but malty with a background hoppy character, balancing out the grainy sweetness
  • Best enjoyed ice cold with friends
  • Rockshore is brewed using four quality ingredients - malt, hops, yeast & water
  • Pack size: 1760ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley

ABV

4.0% vol

Country

Ireland

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before Date: See Base of Can

Produce of

Brewed in Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served ice cold

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Diageo Ireland,
  • St. James's Gate,
  • Dublin 8.

Return to

  • Diageo Ireland,
  • St. James's Gate,
  • Dublin 8.
  • Consumer Careline: 0345 601 4558

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 440ml ℮

Using Product Information

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

