Rockshore Lager 4X440ml Can

Product Description
- Irish Lager
- An ice-cold bright golden Irish lager, for a refreshing taste reminiscent of a blast of fresh air on the rocky shore of the Irish Atlantic Coast.
- Rockshore Irish Lager is a new, light and refreshing tasting lager from the brewers at St. James's Gate. It's inspired by the bracing refreshment of the Irish Atlantic Coast and is made from just 4 quality ingredients. It's the best light-tasting lager our brewers have ever created.
- Rockshore Irish Lager is a light and refreshing tasting lager from the brewers at St. James's Gate
- The taste is light but malty with a background hoppy character, balancing out the grainy sweetness
- Best enjoyed ice cold with friends
- Rockshore is brewed using four quality ingredients - malt, hops, yeast & water
- Pack size: 1760ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Barley
ABV
4.0% vol
Country
Ireland
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before Date: See Base of Can
Produce of
Brewed in Ireland
Preparation and Usage
- Best served ice cold
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Diageo Ireland,
- St. James's Gate,
- Dublin 8.
Return to
- Diageo Ireland,
- St. James's Gate,
- Dublin 8.
- Consumer Careline: 0345 601 4558
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 440ml ℮
