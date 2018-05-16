By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rockshore Lager 12X440ml Can

Rockshore Lager 12X440ml Can
£ 9.00
£1.71/litre

Product Description

  • Lager
  • Light and crisp refreshing taste
  • Made with just 4 quality ingredients
  • Pack size: 5280ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley

Alcohol Units

1.76

ABV

4% vol

Country

Ireland

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed in Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served ice cold

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Diageo Ireland,
  • St. James's Gate,
  • Dublin 8.

Return to

  • Diageo Ireland,
  • St. James's Gate,
  • Dublin 8.
  • Consumer Careline: 0345 601 4558

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

12 x 440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 440mlPer 100ml
kJ581132
Kcal14132
Fat 0g0g
Saturates 0g0g
Carbs8.4g1.9g
Sugar1.8g0.4g
Protein 1.8g0.4g
Salt 0g0g

