Rockshore Lager 12X440ml Can

Product Description
- Lager
- Light and crisp refreshing taste
- Made with just 4 quality ingredients
- Pack size: 5280ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Barley
Alcohol Units
1.76
ABV
4% vol
Country
Ireland
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Brewed in Ireland
Preparation and Usage
- Best served ice cold
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Diageo Ireland,
- St. James's Gate,
- Dublin 8.
Return to
- Diageo Ireland,
- St. James's Gate,
- Dublin 8.
- Consumer Careline: 0345 601 4558
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
12 x 440ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 440ml
|Per 100ml
|kJ
|581
|132
|Kcal
|141
|32
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbs
|8.4g
|1.9g
|Sugar
|1.8g
|0.4g
|Protein
|1.8g
|0.4g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
