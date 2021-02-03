Stockwell & Co Spaghetti Rings 410G

Alright
The taste was acceptable but nothing special. There is a large water content, which is disguised to some extent by the sauce being thickened with starch so that the rings float and spread out. The best thing about this is the amazingly low price. I would say it's worth the money you pay.
Perfectly fine
It's 13p. I mean common. You have to be realistic. Perfectly fine with some salt and pepper. Never gonna win an award but certainly very far from bad.
Lovely
Incredibly good value! Nice thick sauce which was a bit sweet for my taste, but no matter. I mixed it with yogurt and have a sauce for shellfish ready made! The pasta is good too, not at all mealy. And not overcooked.
Tasty !
Nice thick sauce 👌 A lovely taste to say there only 13p a tin.
Got to try these things
Got to say this is a good product I will deffo be buy more of these 😘
Very good value for money - if you like the taste
Tried this as a much cheaper alternative to Heinz - its' okay. The pasta itself is good but I found the sauce rather sharp (vinegary/spicy) compared to Heinz.....it's personal taste so for 13p try one and decide yourself. I'm going to try Tesco brand next and see.= what that's like
Good value
Thick tasty sauce. Incredibly good value. Perfect for those on a tight budget
Do not let the price or the unknown brand put you
Do not let the price or the unknown brand put you off. Add a little salt and pepper and I am sure like me you will thoroughly enjoy this childhood classic.
Very nice, as good as hienz.
Very nice, as good as hienz.