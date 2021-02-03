We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Stockwell & Co Spaghetti Rings 410G

4.2(9)Write a review
Stockwell & Co Spaghetti Rings 410G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.32/kg

Aldi Price Match

½ of a can
  • Energy527kJ 124kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars8.8g
    10%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 257kJ / 61kcal

Product Description

  • Spaghetti rings made from durum wheat semolina in tomato sauce.
  • In a tasty tomato sauce
  • Pack size: 410G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Pasta (42%) [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Tomato Purée (38%), Water, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Paprika, Potato Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Onion Powder, Flavouring.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 2 mins/ 900W 1½ mins.
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 1 minute (800W/900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W)/30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 4 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

410g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (205g)
Energy257kJ / 61kcal527kJ / 124kcal
Fat0.5g0.9g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate12.7g26.0g
Sugars4.3g8.8g
Fibre<0.1g0.2g
Protein1.4g2.9g
Salt0.4g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

9 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Alright

3 stars

The taste was acceptable but nothing special. There is a large water content, which is disguised to some extent by the sauce being thickened with starch so that the rings float and spread out. The best thing about this is the amazingly low price. I would say it's worth the money you pay.

Perfectly fine

4 stars

It's 13p. I mean common. You have to be realistic. Perfectly fine with some salt and pepper. Never gonna win an award but certainly very far from bad.

Lovely

5 stars

Incredibly good value! Nice thick sauce which was a bit sweet for my taste, but no matter. I mixed it with yogurt and have a sauce for shellfish ready made! The pasta is good too, not at all mealy. And not overcooked.

Tasty !

5 stars

Nice thick sauce 👌 A lovely taste to say there only 13p a tin.

Got to try these things

5 stars

Got to say this is a good product I will deffo be buy more of these 😘

Very good value for money - if you like the taste

3 stars

Tried this as a much cheaper alternative to Heinz - its' okay. The pasta itself is good but I found the sauce rather sharp (vinegary/spicy) compared to Heinz.....it's personal taste so for 13p try one and decide yourself. I'm going to try Tesco brand next and see.= what that's like

Good value

5 stars

Thick tasty sauce. Incredibly good value. Perfect for those on a tight budget

Do not let the price or the unknown brand put you

4 stars

Do not let the price or the unknown brand put you off. Add a little salt and pepper and I am sure like me you will thoroughly enjoy this childhood classic.

Very nice, as good as hienz.

4 stars

Very nice, as good as hienz.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here