Tesco Low Fat Lentil & Vegetable Soup 400G

Lunchtime favourite!
A tasty soup at an affordable price. Very handy to have in the cupboard for a quick lunch!
My favourite go to soup!
I really like this soup and often buy it for when I need a quick and easy lunch. Nice mix of chunky veg and lentils which a pleasant taste.
Tesco should be ashamed to sell this product. It is simply disgusting and inedible. If it was possible to give this product no stars then I would.
Very pleasant
I was surprised how good this was. I wasn't expecting much - low fat can mean bland - but there were plenty of chunky vegetables (mainly potato, though) and spinach in a soup of a good thick consistency. I bought it to try it; I've just bought more.
Cheap and tasty if you ask me. A quick and simple lunch.
Absolutely tasteless not buying again
Bland and tasteless
I believe this has replaced the Healthy Living lentil & vegetable soup, which was full of flavour. This replacement is bland & tasteless and I shall not be purchasing it again.