Tesco Low Fat Lentil & Vegetable Soup 400G

2.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Low Fat Lentil & Vegetable Soup 400G
£ 0.45
£0.11/100g
  • Pack size: 400G

7 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Lunchtime favourite!

4 stars

A tasty soup at an affordable price. Very handy to have in the cupboard for a quick lunch!

My favourite go to soup!

4 stars

I really like this soup and often buy it for when I need a quick and easy lunch. Nice mix of chunky veg and lentils which a pleasant taste.

Tesco should be ashamed to sell this product. It

1 stars

Tesco should be ashamed to sell this product. It is simply disgusting and inedible. If it was possible to give this product no stars then I would.

Very pleasant

4 stars

I was surprised how good this was. I wasn't expecting much - low fat can mean bland - but there were plenty of chunky vegetables (mainly potato, though) and spinach in a soup of a good thick consistency. I bought it to try it; I've just bought more.

Cheap and tasty if you ask me. A quick and simple

4 stars

Cheap and tasty if you ask me. A quick and simple lunch.

Absolutely tasteless not buying again

1 stars

Absolutely tasteless not buying again

Bland and tasteless

1 stars

I believe this has replaced the Healthy Living lentil & vegetable soup, which was full of flavour. This replacement is bland & tasteless and I shall not be purchasing it again.

