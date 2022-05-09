We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Low Fat Chicken & Sweetcorn Soup 400G

Tesco Low Fat Chicken & Sweetcorn Soup 400G
£ 0.55
£0.14/100g

½ of a can

Energy
313kJ
74kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.0g

medium

17%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 156kJ / 37kcal

Product Description

  • Low fat chicken, sweetcorn and noodle soup.
  • DELICATE & SAVOURY Cooked in a light broth, with British chicken and egg noodles
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sweetcorn (10%), Chicken (5%), Noodles (4.5%) [Water, Semolina (Wheat), Egg White], Modified Maize Starch, Onion, Maize Starch, Salt, Flavourings (Contain Milk), Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Spring Onion, Parsley, Ginger, Dried Whole Milk, Colour (Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3 mins 30 secs
900W 3 mins
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W/900W), stir then heat on full power for another 1 minute 30 seconds (800W) 1 minute (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (200g)
Energy156kJ / 37kcal313kJ / 74kcal
Fat0.3g0.6g
Saturates0.2g0.4g
Carbohydrate6.3g12.6g
Sugars0.6g1.2g
Fibre1.2g2.3g
Protein1.7g3.4g
Salt0.5g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Smells awful

1 stars

This is absolutely disgusting. Absolutely stinks. Every spoonful you get a smell of garbage and every mouthful you get watery, fake chicken blandness. Do not buy; absolutely gross… worse thing was definitely the smell. Steer clear.

Worst soup ever

1 stars

This 'soup' was terrible, it looks like dishwater with bits of noodles floating around. 5% chicken? This doesn't taste anything like chicken and the five or six tiny slivers I found were chewy and tasteless. Waste of money as it was thrown away.

Light, thin soup. perfect for a light meal.

5 stars

I don't know why other reviews rate this low, I think it's delicious. I don't always like a big meal in the evening (I have my main meal at lunch) and a light, thin soup is just whats needed. IMO, this is not a poor soup. Bit bland, maybe, but what do you expect from a low fat soup?? To me, it's a nice, light addition to an evening.

Add Salt

3 stars

Add plenty of salt and some pepper and this soup is perfectly fine. Not as thin and watery as I was expecting for a low fat soup. If you don't add anything then it will be extremely bland!

Revolting!

1 stars

I normally buy Heinz Chicken Noodle soup but this is no longer available online. As I have this two or three times a week for lunch I decided to try this version and I really wish I hadn't - it was revolting. It smells horrible, it's watery and it's tasteless. Never again! PLEASE bring back the Heinz version.

please avoid

1 stars

we bought a tin of this product at the weekend, and when we warmed it up to eat it smelt like rotten fish, and it was off and had to bin the whole thing, i think itll be the last time we try this product

It tastes great and is very low in calories.

5 stars

It tastes great and is very low in calories.

never again

2 stars

Looked awful, no taste, so disappointed

