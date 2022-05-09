Tesco Low Fat Chicken & Sweetcorn Soup 400G

Smells awful
This is absolutely disgusting. Absolutely stinks. Every spoonful you get a smell of garbage and every mouthful you get watery, fake chicken blandness. Do not buy; absolutely gross… worse thing was definitely the smell. Steer clear.
Worst soup ever
This 'soup' was terrible, it looks like dishwater with bits of noodles floating around. 5% chicken? This doesn't taste anything like chicken and the five or six tiny slivers I found were chewy and tasteless. Waste of money as it was thrown away.
Light, thin soup. perfect for a light meal.
I don't know why other reviews rate this low, I think it's delicious. I don't always like a big meal in the evening (I have my main meal at lunch) and a light, thin soup is just whats needed. IMO, this is not a poor soup. Bit bland, maybe, but what do you expect from a low fat soup?? To me, it's a nice, light addition to an evening.
Add Salt
Add plenty of salt and some pepper and this soup is perfectly fine. Not as thin and watery as I was expecting for a low fat soup. If you don't add anything then it will be extremely bland!
Revolting!
I normally buy Heinz Chicken Noodle soup but this is no longer available online. As I have this two or three times a week for lunch I decided to try this version and I really wish I hadn't - it was revolting. It smells horrible, it's watery and it's tasteless. Never again! PLEASE bring back the Heinz version.
please avoid
we bought a tin of this product at the weekend, and when we warmed it up to eat it smelt like rotten fish, and it was off and had to bin the whole thing, i think itll be the last time we try this product
It tastes great and is very low in calories.
never again
Looked awful, no taste, so disappointed