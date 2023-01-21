Stockwell & Co Vegetable Soup 400G

Very tasty
Lovely soup, very tasty with lots of vegetables. As good as the leading brand.
tends to be a bitt watery but its cheao
Waste of your money
This is the first and last time that I buy this soup on the can it says” no artificial flavours or colours” added to this list should be” and no taste either “
Excellent taste and value
Delicious, there were plenty of vegetables and as I don't like very spicy things this was just right for my taste
Good value for money
I really like this soup, especially for this price! Flavourful and adorable uwu.
Thought i would try to see if it was any good as i do like some of the other products stockwell do. The tin was full, there was a fair amount of assume vegetables though it was mostly pearl barley, and included some, i would say extremely old marrow fat peas which were so tough you could sole a shoe with them. I had a couple of potatoes chunks and carrot chunks. My main complaint however is, where is the seasoning? It was taste buds numbingly bland. Sorry guys you need a better recipe.
Lovely soup
Cant understand why some people found this bland. It was packed with vegetables and very warming. I thought I would need to add seasoning but it was perfect just as it was. Certainly not too salty as mentioned in other previous reviews!
Unlike most Stockwell products, this was not value
Unlike most Stockwell products, this was not value for money as it's completely tasteless. They've somehow managed to remove all flavour so you're just eating an orange gloop with unidentifiable lumps in it. Disappointing.
Excellent taste and value
I had a can of this soup for lunch during an extremely cold day, I was impressed,, very filling and for the price unbeatable quality and value. I will be stocking more cans of this product
Bland and tasteless
Very bland. Almost no taste at all.