Stockwell & Co Vegetable Soup 400G

Stockwell & Co Vegetable Soup 400G

£0.57
£0.14/100g

½ of a can

Energy
321kJ
76kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.5g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.96g

medium

16%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 160kJ / 38kcal

Product Description

  • Vegetable soup.
  • No artificial flavours or colours Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table – at a price that's always right.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Tomato Purée (18%), Carrot, Onion, Marrowfat Peas, Potato, Modified Maize Starch, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Haricot Beans, Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Pearl Barley, Salt, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Powder, Autolysed Yeast, Yeast Extract, Potato Starch, Paprika, Turmeric, Flavourings (contains Celery), White Pepper, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 4 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3 mins 30 secs / 900W 3 mins
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W/900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for another 1 minute 30 seconds (800W) / 1 minute (900W).
Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Time: 3-4 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (200g)
Energy160kJ / 38kcal321kJ / 76kcal
Fat0.4g0.8g
Saturates<0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate6.8g13.5g
Sugars1.7g3.5g
Fibre1.1g2.3g
Protein1.3g2.5g
Salt0.48g0.96g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
28 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Very tasty

5 stars

Lovely soup, very tasty with lots of vegetables. As good as the leading brand.

tends to be a bitt watery but its cheao

5 stars

tends to be a bitt watery but its cheao

Waste of your money

1 stars

This is the first and last time that I buy this soup on the can it says” no artificial flavours or colours” added to this list should be” and no taste either “

Excellent taste and value

5 stars

Delicious, there were plenty of vegetables and as I don't like very spicy things this was just right for my taste

Good value for money

5 stars

I really like this soup, especially for this price! Flavourful and adorable uwu.

Thought i would try to see if it was any good as i

2 stars

Thought i would try to see if it was any good as i do like some of the other products stockwell do. The tin was full, there was a fair amount of assume vegetables though it was mostly pearl barley, and included some, i would say extremely old marrow fat peas which were so tough you could sole a shoe with them. I had a couple of potatoes chunks and carrot chunks. My main complaint however is, where is the seasoning? It was taste buds numbingly bland. Sorry guys you need a better recipe.

Lovely soup

5 stars

Cant understand why some people found this bland. It was packed with vegetables and very warming. I thought I would need to add seasoning but it was perfect just as it was. Certainly not too salty as mentioned in other previous reviews!

Unlike most Stockwell products, this was not value

2 stars

Unlike most Stockwell products, this was not value for money as it's completely tasteless. They've somehow managed to remove all flavour so you're just eating an orange gloop with unidentifiable lumps in it. Disappointing.

Excellent taste and value

5 stars

I had a can of this soup for lunch during an extremely cold day, I was impressed,, very filling and for the price unbeatable quality and value. I will be stocking more cans of this product

Bland and tasteless

1 stars

Very bland. Almost no taste at all.

